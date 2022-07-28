Anderson Co. doctor’s office evacuated after call about fire

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County radiology office was evacuated Thursday following a 911 call about a fire.

The Anderson County Fire Department said they responded to a call at 9:32 a.m. Multiple fire units arrived at Anderson Radiology.

All patients and medical staff were evacuated from the building. Firefighters said a belt on a fan motor caused the ceiling to fill up with smoke.

A heat and air company is on the scene repairing the problem according to firefighters.

