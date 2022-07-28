ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. doctor’s office evacuated after call about fire

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzTgh_0gwAASkh00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson County radiology office was evacuated Thursday following a 911 call about a fire.

The Anderson County Fire Department said they responded to a call at 9:32 a.m. Multiple fire units arrived at Anderson Radiology.

All patients and medical staff were evacuated from the building. Firefighters said a belt on a fan motor caused the ceiling to fill up with smoke.

A heat and air company is on the scene repairing the problem according to firefighters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies work with Greenville Co. Schools to host active shooter training

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) announced that they’re working with Greenville County Schools (GCS) to host active shooter training to prepare law enforcement and educators for any significant danger. During the two-day event, deputies said they’ll train with around 250 educators...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anderson Co#Anderson Radiology#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Greenville Co. officials reopen Conestee Park following search for suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said Conestee Park was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon while authorities search for a wanted suspect. According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:09 a.m. deputies receives a call about an endangered missing person. The person went missing from the area of West Belvede Road and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian hit by car in Union Monday morning

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian in Union. The crash happened at 7:41 a.m. along Thompson Boulevard near Rice Avenue, according to troopers. Highway Patrol is reporting injuries but at this time, we don’t know how...
UNION, SC
WSPA 7News

Trooper crashes vehicle during Spartanburg Co. chase, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol crashed their vehicle during a Spartanburg County chase, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of passing cars on North Pine Street early Saturday morning. The trooper then saw a black […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies in crash after running into dump truck

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead following a crash in Fountain Inn Monday morning. At 8:47 a.m., a car was heading north on Fairview Road when they crossed over the center line and hit a dump truck on the driver’s side, according to troopers.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate county rolls out new emergency alert system

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An Upstate county is rolling out a new alert system. Starting Monday, Spartanburg County Emergency Management is hoping to reach more people through a new alert system. With so many people relying on their cellphones instead of landline phones for communication, emergency management officials say they'll...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Laurens County

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
WSPA 7News

1 dead following argument in Waterloo, deputies investigating

WATERLOO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning death in Waterloo. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Burton Creekside Road around 8:50 a.m. for an argument that ended in death. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronald K. Dunaway, from Waterloo. He was […]
WATERLOO, SC
WSPA 7News

Coroner: Shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died early Saturday morning following a shooting in Greenville. The coroner’s office and the Greenville Police Department responded to Good Times, on Liberty Lane, around 12:30 a.m. Police said there was a fight inside the building and shots were fired in a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said a suspect is in custody Saturday following an officer-involved shooting. Officers responded to Stratham Place Apartments located at Shaw Street close to 7:30 a.m. Officers searched for a suspect that was located in the middle of the complex. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy