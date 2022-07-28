Applicants sought for Metro police Citizen Review Board

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County announced it’s seeking applicants to serve on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Citizen Review Board.

The review board reviews complaints and Internal Affairs’ investigations filed against Metro officers. It consists of 25 members and fills vacancies throughout the year as they occur. Membership is voluntary and unpaid, and terms last for three years.

Eligible applicants must have email and internet access, be residents of unincorporated Clark County or the City of Las Vegas, and have no felony convictions.

Potential candidates must also have a flexible weekday schedule: those who are selected must complete a minimum of 70 hours of mandatory training including a 10-hour ride along, attending and completing the 12-week Citizen Police Academy, jail work along, orientation training, and all annual training sessions.

Members of the board review complaints on a rotating basis, with panels of five members convening over six-month periods of time to hear cases. After six months, a new panel of five members is selected for the next rotation.

Elected officials, present or former Metro officers, and members of their families are prohibited from sitting on the board.

Appointments to the board are made by the County Commissioners and Las Vegas City Council members.

To apply, visit this link .

