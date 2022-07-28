Ben Cleveland is the latest victim of the Ravens’ brutal conditioning test

The Cleveland Browns have been awaiting word on a Deshaun Watson suspension for some time now, and a new report suggests a possible timetable for when final word could come. The NFL’s ruling, decided by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, could come early next week, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. However, this is not a guarantee, and the league itself has no say in the timetable of the decision.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO