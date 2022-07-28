WATCH: New bodycam video shows chaos after car drives across Daytona Beach and into ocean, injuring a child

www.fox35orlando.com
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And Crime
Seniors And Low-Income Shoppers Spend More As Coupons Move OnlineCadrene HeslopDebary, FL
Skydiving: Exhilaration Can Sometimes Turn Tragic!InyerselfDeland, FL
Where to see an Endangered Florida Scrub-Jay, One of the Smartest Birds on the Planet.L. CaneFlorida State
WESH
1 dead after car, semi collide on I-4
SANFORD, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash in Seminole County. It happened around 6 a.m. on I-4 just west of CR-46A. Traffic was being diverted at Lake Mary Boulevard. Officials say a car and a semitrailer collided, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Man found dead in Orlando parking lot had 'traumatic injuries,' deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man that was found dead in an Orlando parking lot Sunday afternoon had "traumatic injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they were called out to the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard near Rio Grande Avenue around 1 p.m. and found 39-year-old Wingly St Wil dead inside a car.
theapopkavoice.com
Updating Breaking News: Apopka man involved in fatal collision on Interstate 4
An Apopka man avoided injury when a Chevy Suburban crashed into the back of his tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County this morning as he sat still in traffic. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the two-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of the Suburban driver.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Orlando man killed in crash that shut down I-4 for hours in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 36-year-old Orlando man was killed after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 4 in Seminole County early Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer stopped eastbound on I-4 near County Road 46A for...
WESH
Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'
ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of a father found dead in a car in the middle of the day in Orange County is speaking out. It happened over the weekend and the family still doesn't know exactly what happened. “One thing I could say, he was a decent gentleman,...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed in Apopka shooting, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the 800 block of S Robinson Avenue. According to the police, there was a dispute between persons known to each other. The report says a 42-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound during the dispute. He was...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
WESH
Police: Daytona Beach man didn't seek care after child was bitten by dog
A Daytona Beach man allegedly knew a child in his care had been bitten by a dog, but didn't take the child to the hospital for care. Trenton Boettcher was arrested Saturday for child neglect causing great harm. Police say they were called to the home by DCF after DCF got a report from a relative that the child was bitten by a family dog Thursday night.
fox35orlando.com
'Give back our dog': Florida couple believes dog stolen, pleading for her safe return
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - "Please give back our dog," the sign reads in blue spray-paint.v You won't miss it on Neptune Road. A family in Osceola County is pleading for the safe return of their dog, who has been missing since July 23, and according to the couple, may have been taken.
fox35orlando.com
'It was like a stampede': Florida woman grazed by bullet in downtown Orlando mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman grazed by bullets describes the moment shots were fired in downtown Orlando early Sunday morning. Police said seven people were injured after a large fight ended with someone shooting into a crowd. Taliyah was on her way home after celebrating a friend's birthday when the...
click orlando
2 pierced by stingrays off Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were pierced by stingrays Sunday in Daytona Beach, officials said. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs said the injuries happened about an hour apart from each other. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. According to Malphurs, a 50-year-old...
click orlando
1 dead in Melbourne mobile home fire, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was killed Monday in a mobile home fire in Brevard County, officials said. The fatal fire happened around 9 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rocway Drive in Melbourne. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. No other details, including information about...
Security CheckPoints Are Coming To Orlando After Sunday's Mass Shooting
Controlled access to Orlando's downtown entertainment district is coming after Sunday's mass shooting.
fox35orlando.com
Massive fire at Lake County home suspected to be arson, officials say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters quickly put out a massive fire that broke out at a Lake County residential building in Montverde overnight. In a video shared on Facebook, crews with both Clermont and Lake County fire departments were seen arriving at the home as flames blazed through its roof.
click orlando
Person standing in Poinciana on-ramp dead after multiple vehicle strikes, troopers say
POINCIANA, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for tips in a fatal crash investigation that began early Saturday after a person standing in an Osceola County on-ramp was struck by at least two vehicles, the second of which drove away. The initial crash happened at 5:41 a.m....
fox35orlando.com
Deputies ask public for help in locating missing Flagler County teen
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen who was last seen on July 29. Pedro Mondejar was seen wearing a black FPC soccer hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. Mondejar is described to be approximately 5 feet...
fox35orlando.com
Two people stung by stingrays at Daytona Beach over the weekend: Here's what to do if you're ever stung
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Stingrays stung two people who were standing in shallow water at Daytona Beach on Sunday, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Beach Patrol said a 50-year-old man from South Carolina and a 24-year-old woman from Maryland were both in the water and seemingly stung within 30 minutes of each other.
click orlando
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
fox35orlando.com
Florida driver accused of playing real life 'bumper cars' in multi-vehicle crash
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida driver, accused of playing "bumper cars" in real life, left a path of destruction in Brevard County, with several people having to go to the hospital. Pieces of cars were still on the ground, a day after a major crash that ended with a man facing several charges.
WESH
7 injured in downtown Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Seven people were injured in a shooting in downtown Orlando late Saturday night, Orlando Police say. Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith says a large fight broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday night on Wall Street and South Orange Avenue. During that time, one of the...
