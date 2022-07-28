WATCH: New bodycam video shows chaos after car drives across Daytona Beach and into ocean, injuring a child

A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO