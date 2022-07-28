ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

GOP governor candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels and Tim Ramthun pledge they won't legalize marijuana

By Ben Baker, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

MADISON - All three Republican candidates for governor are pledging to veto any bill that legalizes marijuana for any use. But five of the eight Republicans running to be their running mates are for legalizing pot for medicinal use.

Marijuana has emerged as a flashpoint in the state Capitol, with more Republican lawmakers and candidates becoming supportive of proposals to legalize what Democrats have long called for as state polling shows public support for the idea.

But the state Senate has long been a stubborn hurdle to such efforts.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, pipeline construction executive Tim Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun have all said they oppose legalizing marijuana.

The top candidates in the Republican primary for governor, Kleefisch and Michels, are locked in a tight race for the GOP nomination with less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary election.

During a candidate forum in Green Bay in June, Ramthun cited “connections in Colorado” who relayed concerns to him about “all new problems” in the state after marijuana use was legalized. Ramthun added he believes there is “some benefit to CBD oils.”

“For me, it’s going to make matters worse and I don’t want to see it in our state,” Ramthun said.

Kleefisch, during the same forum, stressed her position was informed by her relationship with law enforcement officers who she said informed her marijuana use creates a pathway to more potent drug consumption and gives way to narcotics trafficking.

“I listen to cops,” Kleefisch said “We know that marijuana is a gateway drug because this is what law enforcement says. We need to stop it where it starts.”

Michels, in separate radio interviews earlier this summer, said he opposes legalization.

"I do not. I do not support the legalization of marijuana," Michels said in an interview in May on WTAQ. "I think it's all a slippery slope. I really do."

The stances of the three candidate for governor put them at odds with most of the candidates vying to be the GOP primary winner's running mate.

Of the eight Republican contenders running for lieutenant governor, five said they would back creating a pathway to legalize cannabis for healing purposes.

State Sens. Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point, and Roger Roth, R-Appleton, business owners Jonathan Wichmann and Kyle Yudes, and Godsquad founder David King said in a recent debate they are in favor of legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, government agency consultant Will Martin and Fredrick Douglass Foundation ambassador Cindy Werner opposed legalizing medicinal cannabis.

Among those who said they support rolling back restrictions on medical marijuana, none were willing to support legalizing recreational pot use, putting their public stances on the issue in line with their potential campaign partners.

Possessing or distributing any amount of marijuana is currently illegal in Wisconsin. But polling by the Marquette University Law School shows 61% of Wisconsinites, including 51% of Republicans, support legalizing marijuana — putting the top tier GOP candidates to challenge Evers potentially at odds with voters both statewide and from within their own party.

Evers and Democrats in the state Legislature have proposed numerous fruitless efforts to decriminalize or legalize marijuana, all of which were shot down by the Republican majority.

Given the heavily Republican makeup of the Legislature, it is unlikely Wisconsin will legalize recreational marijuana in the near future.

It is possible, however, that adversarial attitudes toward medical cannabis, even among prominent conservative figures are gradually beginning to shift.

In April of this year, a pair of GOP state senators introduced a bill to legalize medical marijuana use that was given a hearing in the Legislature and co-sponsored by a group of 18 fellow Republicans in the Assembly.

The Republican primaries for governor and lieutenant governor will be held on Aug. 9.

Comments / 60

Dennis Gravert
4d ago

I find it laughable that these people won't legalize marijuana, but it's okay to continue supporting alcohol consumption, which is far worse.

Reply(7)
32
Charles Lane
4d ago

Gateway drug is so 80's. It's about time they quit meddling in personal choice. This is the same as the alcohol prohibition. The messed up thing is that alcohol has killed influenced way more then Marijuana.

Reply(1)
15
Jeff B
4d ago

and they say money doesn't grow 9n trees. do they have any idea how much revenue weed will contribute to Wisconsin

Reply
21
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Primary Election Next Week Tuesday, August 9th

Next Tuesday is the August 9th Primary Election in Wisconsin. It’s important for voters to remember that in the primary you can only vote for one party. For example, if you choose Republican, you can’t vote for any democratic candidates. If you do, your ballot will be tossed out.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

GOP Business Leaders Say Tim Michels Has ‘History of Supporting Questionable Economic Policies With His Company’

The GOP business leaders wrote, “Tim Michels has a detailed history of supporting questionable economic policies with his company.”. Several top Republican donors and business leaders, including retired Bradley Foundation President Mike Grebe and major GOP donor/businessman Fred Young, are challenging the national Club for Growth for its deceptive ad against Rebecca Kleefisch, saying that Tim Michels lacks Kleefisch’s “unwavering conviction” to conservative principles.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandela Barnes secures Democratic Party of Wisconsin endorsement

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes on Saturday, July 30 received the Democratic Party of Wisconsin's endorsement, the party's chair announced. The endorsement of Barnes by his party follows a whirlwind week as the Aug. 9 primary nears – three Democratic candidates in the race dropped out over the court of five days.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
Washington Examiner

New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Reaches Agreement With Frontier Communications

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection have reached an agreement with Frontier Communications to address concerns with the company’s advertising of internet access speeds and landline telephone service. The agreement resulted from an investigation by DATCP and Wisconsin Department of...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin lieutenant governor candidate involved in crash

MILWAUKEE - A Republican candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor was involved in a crash Wednesday night, July 27. David King, his campaign said, was on his way to a campaign event when another car crashed into his on County Highway OO in Little Chute. King went to the hospital as...
