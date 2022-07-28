Stability leading to confidence and speed for FSU's defense

247sports.com
Freshman corner Azareye’h Thomas emerging as standout early in camp
TALLAHASSEE – Florida State cornerback Azareye’h Thomas swiveled, turning to run downfield with receiver Joshua Burrell. The ability to flip his hips and run stride-for-stride with the intended target was impressive enough for a freshman, with Thomas’ length and athleticism looking like that of a veteran defensive back.
After lengthy FSU unofficial visit, Blake Nichelson is heading for a decision
TALLAHASSEE — Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson, alongside his parents, spent the past four days visiting Florida State. His visit included checking out multiple practices and attending the Seminole Showcase on Saturday. On Sunday, as the calendar again trended towards a dead period, the West Coast linebacker spoke...
BREAKING: Florida State beats out Auburn, lands Jacksonville State DB transfer Malik Feaster
Jacksonville State defensive back transfer Malik Feaster has announced his commitment to Florida State. He chose the Seminoles over other scholarship offers from programs like Auburn, SMU, MTSU, and Troy. In recent days, Feaster visited both FSU and Auburn. After his trip to see the Tigers, he decided to join...
2024 FSU RB commit Davis talks Michigan State offer
Kameron Davis, a junior four-star running back from Albany (Ga.) Dougherty, committed to Florida State in February of 2021. Michigan State's running back coach, Effrem.
