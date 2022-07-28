ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Reasons to Own Meta Platforms Stock After Earnings

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Today's video focuses on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and a closer look at some bullish points from its recent earnings call. Management mentioned that the investment in artificial intelligence seems to be paying off and increasing user time on its platforms. The company is also improving its ability to obtain first-party data. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of July 28, 2022. The video was published on July 28, 2022.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

