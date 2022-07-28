ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gerson Fuentes, accused of raping 10-year-old girl who got abortion, held without bond

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

A man accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 10-year-old Columbus girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion has been ordered held behind bars without bond pending his trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPUeR_0gwA8Efi00

Gerson Fuentes, 27, a Guatemalan national, is facing two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without any possibility for parole.

Not guilty plea entered: Prosecutors to request Gerson Fuentes, accused rapist of 10-year-old, be held without bond

Columbus police Det. Jeffrey Huhn testified about the case before Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Julie Lynch at a bond hearing on Thursday morning, saying the child had identified Fuentes as the man who assaulted her twice between January and May 12.

Huhn also provided a clearer timeline of the investigation into the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkNVs_0gwA8Efi00

Officer: DNA shows '99.99 % probability' Fuentes fathered 10-year-old girl's fetus

Huhn said preliminary DNA testing shows that there's a "99.99% probability" that Fuentes is the biological father of the "product of conception."

Abortion in Ohio: Mental health isn't an exception in Ohio's heartbeat abortion law. Should it be?

Huhn testified that Franklin County Children Services received a referral on June 22 regarding the child being pregnant and made a report to Columbus police as required by Ohio law. The girl underwent a forensic interview on June 23, at which point she did not acknowledge being assaulted or identify an alleged perpetrator.

The girl's mother sought a consultation in the Columbus area for a potential abortion, Huhn testified, but because of the estimated gestational age, the procedure could not be performed in Ohio under state law because she was just over six weeks pregnant. A call was made to Indianapolis and the girl traveled there on June 29.

Huhn testified that after a consultation in Indianapolis, the girl had to wait 18 hours before the procedure, which was done through medication, took place on June 30.

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court on June 24, Ohio implemented a law barring abortion procedures after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks. There are no exceptions in Ohio's law for rape or incest.

Q & A: What we know about case of 10-year-old Ohio girl who sought abortion in Indiana

On July 6, a second interview was done with the girl at her home, where Huhn said Fuentes was present and had been living. The girl acknowledged, nonverbally, that Fuentes assaulted her, and Fuentes provided a DNA sample that day, according to the detective, the only person to testify at the hearing.

Abortion in Ohio: Do 10-year-olds meet 'life of mother' abortion exemptions? Ohio lawmakers, doctors divided

A second DNA sample was obtained through a search warrant on July 12 and an interview was done, during which an interpreter was used and Fuentes admitted to sexually assaulting the girl on at least two occasions while she was 9 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37t0fi_0gwA8Efi00

Fuentes' immigration status: No evidence that Guatemala native is in U.S. legally

Huhn testified that Fuentes was not able to be found in any law enforcement databases and there was no footprint of his being in the country legally.

"It’s hard to move around as an adult without a footprint," Huhn testified.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Dan Meyer said that Fuentes should be held without bond because of the potential risk Fuentes poses to the community, as well as to ensure his likelihood of appearing at future hearings.

"This is a 10-year-old child who didn’t ask for any of this, who was raped by this man who was providing for her and her mother and her family," Meyer said.

For subscribers: The tool Ohio prosecutors, judges must use — for now — to get dangerous suspects detained

Bryan Bowen, Fuentes' attorney, said Fuentes had no criminal history and while he is a native of Guatemala, Fuentes has lived in Columbus for seven years and his mother lives in the area as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rgjw_0gwA8Efi00

Lynch was not swayed, however.

"This court would assume if there were documentation proving this defendant was in this country legally, it would have been presented here today," Lynch said. "This man lives in the home with this child. To allow him to return him to that home, the traumatic and psychological impact would be undeserving to the alleged victim."

Lynch also noted that having this case become a national talking point on both sides of the political spectrum is likely to have an impact on the girl.

For a no bond decision to be issued by a judge, they must by state law consider the nature of the alleged crimes, the weight of the evidence in the case, the ties to the community the defendant might have, as well as the safety of the public and the likelihood of the defendant to appear at future hearings.

Previous coverage: Suspect indicted in rape of 10-year-old Columbus girl who got Indiana abortion

The next step in the case will be for a trial date to be set.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Gerson Fuentes, accused of raping 10-year-old girl who got abortion, held without bond

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old Ohio inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware […]
NBC4 Columbus

20-year-old shot in face, left hip near Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old was shot in the face on the city’s east side Saturday, police said. Around 3 a.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting at the 2600 block of Orono Pike near Reynoldsburg where they found one person suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and left hip, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
CNBC

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Missing trafficked teen found, reunited with mother

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force had been searching for Cruz-Rios, and suspected traffickers were threatening the victim because her mother and child are in Mexico. Cruz-Rios is undocumented and doesn't speak English, with no connections to the U.S., police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Abortion Law#Violent Crime
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Second case of children found walking the streets alone in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an alleged case of child abuse after two young kids were found wandering a west side neighborhood. This the second reported case this week of children being found walking the streets alone. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Woman Sentenced to Jail for OVI Crash in Pickaway County that Killed One Person

PICKAWAY – A woman that was medflown after a crash has pleaded guilty to a crash that hospitalized several people and killed one. On September 12, 2021, at 8:19 P.M. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of US Rte 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road on an injury accident, involving two motor vehicles. Upon investigation, a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road, while traveling southbound and went through the intersection at US Rte 22 East. The vehicle struck a gray 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Two Ross County Men Found Not Guilty in Pickaway Court

PICKAWAY – A Pickaway County Common Pleas Court jury deliberated three hours before returning not guilty verdicts for two Ross County men accused of harvesting trees on state owned property. John Knauff and his son, Joseph W. Knauff, were charged with grand. theft and vandalism in the harvesting of...
NBC4 Columbus

Teen injured in Linden drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 16-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus. Columbus police said officers responded to a call on the 2400 block of Century Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. for an emergency call of shots fired. At the scene, officers found numerous shell casings, […]
WSYX ABC6

Body found along county Road 20 in Morrow county

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said the body was discovered on County Road 20 in Franklin Township at about 10:35 a.m. Ohio BCI is helping in the investigation.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead on log in Chillicothe ‘not suspicious’

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man’s death is not being treated as suspicious after his body was found on a log Sunday near the Scioto River. Joseph Like, 53, died near North Bridge Street. He was found by three people who thought at first he was injured. According to the report by Chillicothe police, an […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three young children found wandering the streets of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to reports, officers with the police department were dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street after a caller stated that they had found three small children walking down the sidewalk alone. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the individual, who said she found the young...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WDTN

Missing in Ohio: Larry Davis found in tote in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains found last week in Chillicothe have been identified as those of a missing 48-year-old man. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the body of Larry David Davis Jr. was discovered late Tuesday, July 19, behind 70 North Poplar Street. The body was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead in parking lot on East Side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead Monday night in the parking lot of a convenience store on the East Side. Around 11:30 p.m., Columbus police said they found Robert J. Lester, 52, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head at the parking lot of Livingston Market in the Driving Park neighborhood. […]
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy