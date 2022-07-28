2023 Chevrolet Colorado Focuses Its Upgrades Where They Matter Most

Wordle fans are in for a treat, as puzzle #403 for July 27, 2022, has only three letters total, two of which are used twice to form the answer. Even better, the solution is a word we're all familiar with, and the odds are pretty high that you won't even need our help to figure out the answer — assuming you make your first guess one of the best starting words and follow our other tips. If you don't want to work too hard to arrive at the conclusion, here are some hints to help you get started.

6 DAYS AGO