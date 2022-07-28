2023 Chevrolet Colorado Focuses Its Upgrades Where They Matter Most

www.slashgear.com
The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued Its Most Luxurious Car
To gearheads, a phaeton is an open-body car style usually found on four-door vehicles popular up until about World War II. Its most desirable feature was that it looked like a car meant to be driven around by a chauffeur, giving off the distinct aura of being rich and famous. But without any fixed weather protection, at higher speeds, the rear occupants were usually battered about by the wind instead of being pampered in the cushiony lap of luxury.
The Dangerous Defect Found In Hondas
It seems many Honda vehicles may be vulnerable to an exploit involving the key fob system, making it possible for someone to unlock and start the cars.
Lamborghini Built Its Outrageous Huracán Sterrato Off-Road Supercar And The Result Is Wild
Lamborghini has made a silent announcement regarding its newest Huracán Sterrato off-road supercar. The Italian automaker issued a press release titled "Beyond the Concrete" with nothing but teaser images and a short video clip of what is presumably a production variant of the Sterrato concept, an off-road-ready variant of the Huracán STO V10, the former of which was unveiled in 2019. The words "Lamborghini" and "off-road" naturally bring to mind the legendary LM002 military-style SUV and, to some extent, the modern Urus with its standard all-wheel drivetrain. However, the newest Huracán Sterrato is jumping from concept to production as what could be the quirkiest and most capable modern Lambo yet.
BMW Owners Are Stealing Their Heated Seats Back
BMW's heated seats subscription has been drawing the ire of customers, and now they're finding ways to climb its notorious paywall. In 2020, the German automaker introduced its biggest software update ever with Operating System 7. While this software update included plenty of enhancements, it also contained something that irked some of its clientele: a bigger emphasis on microtransactions. BMW's ConnectedDrive Store started to deliver Functions on Demand including otherwise-locked features like adaptive M suspension, simulated exhaust sounds, and of course, heated seats. The resulting backlash of the announcement prompted BMW to respond tersely, explaining that 90% of BMWs sold in the U.S. already have heated seats by default.
Subaru WRX: The Differences Between Hawkeye, Bugeye, And Blobeye
Here's how to tell the difference between the Hawkeye, Bugeye, and Blobeye iterations of the Subaru WRX. The first place you look should be obvious.
The 20 Dollar Device That Can Break Into A Tesla
Despite its many security features, tech-savvy car thieves who are particularly determined could potentially steal some Tesla EVs using a DIY gadget.
Hyundai And Kia Are Building A Moon Robot
Hyundai and its Kia subsidiary have joined hands with six Korean institutes to develop mobility solutions for the lunar surface. The two automobile makers haven't revealed exactly what kind of robots they are making for future moon missions, but the focus will be on braving the harsh conditions on Earth's sole natural satellite. Interestingly, the artistic rendition shared by Hyundai suggests the team will work on companion quadruped robots like those made by Boston Dynamics, which Hyundai now owns. It is worth noting here that Hyundai has already deployed Boston Dynamic's Spot for factory patrol.
Today's Wordle Answer #403 - July 27, 2022 Solution And Hints
Wordle fans are in for a treat, as puzzle #403 for July 27, 2022, has only three letters total, two of which are used twice to form the answer. Even better, the solution is a word we're all familiar with, and the odds are pretty high that you won't even need our help to figure out the answer — assuming you make your first guess one of the best starting words and follow our other tips. If you don't want to work too hard to arrive at the conclusion, here are some hints to help you get started.
2023 Maverick Tremor Gives Ford's Smallest Truck A Big Off-Road Boost
Ford owners who have a thing for the outdoors will be pleased to know the company is making its Tremor off-road package available for its Maverick line of vehicles. With the package in place, Ford expects the Maverick — which is the company's first truck to feature a full hybrid powertrain — to be ideal for both day-to-day use in the city and the occasional offroad trip through the backwoods.
2024 Honda Prologue Electric SUV Borrows Details From The Car America Can't Buy
Japanese automaker Honda is working towards its goal of manufacturing 30 new EV models by 2030. If everything goes according to plan, 40% of all Honda vehicles sold in North America by 2030 will be electric vehicles or fuel cell vehicles, a number the company plans to up to 100% by 2040 (via Reuters). It's an ambitious target, and Honda has laid the groundwork to make it possible by committing to invest $46.3 billion in a span of six years to expand its EV lineup. Honda also teamed up with GM to make affordable electric vehicles that will probably be sold for less than $30,000 per unit. Honda is creating a joint venture with Sony to develop electric vehicles.
Airstream And REI Teamed Up On A Super-Green Camper With A Cool Solar Power Roof
Airstream has partnered with Seattle-based outdoor retail consumer co-op REI for a new camper based on the former's popular Basecamp trailer. The REI Co-op Special Edition Basecamp Travel Trailer is just a bit different from any Airstream that's come before. It's typically the same 16-foot Basecamp travel trailer that offers the appurtenances of modern living like a full bathroom, an outdoor shower, and a modular interior. However, the special edition Basecamp emphasizes sustainability above all else. The biggest draw is an upgraded 360W solar package with two lithium battery packs and roof-mounted solar panels that offer plenty of juice when off the grid.
This Custom Armored Cadillac Escalade Can Shrug Off Assault Rifles And Grenades
Inkas, the Canadian automotive armoring brand that specializes in making toughened ultra-luxe vehicles, has given its signature reinforcement treatment to the Cadillac Escalade. The result of Inkas' tweaking is the Armored Cadillac Escalade "Chairman" VIP edition, a V8-powered machine that combines all of the SUV's luxuries and signature ride experience with ballistic protection.
