Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Two Injured In Daviess County Crash
Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Report for the Weekend includes a Theft Investigation, Special Detail and investigations. Items reported stolen from a vehicle in Chillicothe Friday were recovered Saturday in Caldwell County. Chillicothe Police report they began investigating the incident late Friday. By early Saturday, with the assistance of the victim, officers tracked some of the items to Hamilton. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the recovery of the items. The report indicates the investigation has led to multiple suspects. Charges are pending.
Minor injuries reported in Saline County helicopter crash
A helicopter pilot walked away with only minor injuries after a crash Sunday in Saline County. The post Minor injuries reported in Saline County helicopter crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
Savannah man arrested in daylong standoff with SJPD
A Savannah, Missouri, man was arrested by St. Joseph police on suspicion of firing around 20 or more shots from a house after a daylong standoff Sunday in the 700 block of South 16th Street. Harry N. Ritzinger, 50, was arrested Sunday night and charged with unlawful use of a...
2 hospitalized after car overturns in Daviess County
Manhunt for murder suspect from Kirksville remains active
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A dangerous murder suspect from Kirksville remains on the run. Adair County Sheriff Eldon Grissom told KTVO late Sunday afternoon that the search for Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville, remains active. More resources were called in over the weekend, including the U.S. Marshals Service. Scotland...
AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY
An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
Authorities investigating an arson/homicide case in Kirksville, two teenagers in custody
The Kirksville Police Department reports it is investigating an arson/homicide case in which a 42-year-old Kirksville woman died Friday morning, July 29. Two juvenile suspects are in custody. Due to their juvenile status, they are only identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of Kirksville. Police are seeking charges related to the fire and death of the resident, whose name will be released once the family has been notified.
Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph
The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
Kidder Man Due in Court This Week on Murder Charge & Four Other Felonies
A Kidder man will make an initial appearance in Caldwell County Court this week on five felony charges, including a murder charge. Court documents say Donald Vincent Bates Jr. faces felony charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree property damage.
St. Joe Man Arrested On Warrants Thursday
A St. Joseph man was arrested on a pair of outstanding warrants, including on that was a felony. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 55-year-old St. Joseph resident Edward L. Downey at 1 P.M. Thursday in Buchanan County on a felony warrant for a probation violation and a Platte County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear on a fraud charge.
Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree...
Head-on Crash South of St. Joseph Kills Two Area Teens
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teens were killed in a crash early Friday morning in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place just after 6 o’clock on Route A, four miles south of St. Joseph. Forty-six year old Joshua Gladieux of Leavenworth, Kansas...
