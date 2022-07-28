Kenwood Theatre to close permanently after 12 years

local12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Related
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
WKRC
Cincinnati Pops to head north for the Sounds of Deerfield
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is a big party Aug. 2 in Deerfield Township and the world renowned Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is providing the soundtrack. Our friend, Pops Orchestra conductor John Morris Russell talks about the Sounds of Deerfield along with Meredith Raffel from the Art Alliance.
WKRC
Good Morning Cincinnati and Del Gardo's create a cannoli for charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Having a sweet tooth could help a local charity. Northern Kentucky's favorite cannoli guy is helping Local 12 help kids. Steve del Gardo from Del Gardo's in Covington lets Aleah Hordges and Sheila Gray make their own and choose a flavor for Neediest Kids of All.
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: August 1st - August 7th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Heritage Bank Center. 8pm. Favorite 1. MOTR...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
WKRC
A New Era in Westwood: Henke Winery owner retiring, new restaurant to move in
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - It's the end of an era on Cincinnati’s West Side as Joe Henke of Henke Winery says it’s time to retire. “I’ll miss seeing the people,” Henke said. At the corner of Harrison and Epworth avenues, families celebrated special occasions with Henke....
dayton.com
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Kids playing with lighters spark fire that significantly damages Avondale home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids playing with lighters caused a Harvey Avenue home to catch on fire Monday. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department said calls came in from people at Cincinnati Children’s saying they could see smoke and flames from a house one street over. Firefighters arrived...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Ride along with the creator of The Beast at Kings Island in 1979
MASON, Ohio — The Beast, the iconic Kings Island wooden rollercoaster, first opened to the public in April of 1979. The day before it began its epic run, WLKY reporter Paul Ryden sat through a white-knuckle ride with its creator. Watch the video above to see the full story.
Catrena Bowman-Thomas turns lifelong dream into reality with Covington’s Inspired Fashion Boutique
It’s the process of being mentally stimulated – or to do something – especially to do something creative. And Catrena Bowman-Thomas did just that. She followed her life-long dream; and in November of 2021, she turned it into a business. That’s when Inspired Fashion made its debut....
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Clifton festival celebrates diversity in African cultures
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - You can celebrate unity in diversity in Clifton Saturday. AfriFest: Taste of Africa kicked off at Burnet Woods Park. Cincinnati's largest African festival celebrates African cultures, food, entertainment, and games. Admission is free and open to everyone. The festival runs from noon to 8 p.m.
WLWT 5
Police are searching for a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are asking the public for help locating a runaway juvenile from Over-the-Rhine. Delondo Henderson Jr. was last seen on July 30 at 7 p.m. Police say he has not been seen or heard from since. Delondo Henderson Jr. is a Black, 13-year-old male with black hair...
Man stabbed to death in Oakley
Cincinnati police have not released any info about a possible suspect or what may have led up to the deadly stabbing.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
It's the end of July which means summer will be gone before we know it. Go outside and enjoy the warm weather before it's gone!
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
luxury-houses.net
Private Home with Serene Garden in Cincinnati Listed at $3,399,000
The Estate in Cincinnati is a luxurious home featuring detailed ceilings throughout in main floor and great outdoor spaces now available for sale. This home located at 9170 Given Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 10,760 square feet of living spaces. Call Judy S Recker – Sibcy Cline, Inc. (Phone: 513 518-2520, 513 793-2121) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cincinnati.
Fox 19
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
Driver dies after flipping over bridge in downtown Cincinnati
The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
Comments / 0