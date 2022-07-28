Baby Shark Live! in Oklahoma City, OK Oct 29, 2022 – presale password

www.tmpresale.com
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
oklahomatoday.com
Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
visitokc.com
A Day in the Bricktown Entertainment District
The Bricktown Entertainment District has rightfully earned its name by being one of the most entertaining districts in OKC. There are attractions for the whole family to enjoy at any time of the day throughout the entire year. What to Do. If you’re visiting in the summer, spring or fall,...
KOCO
Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers hosted a big block party on Saturday in Oklahoma City. The Uptown Outside event took place in the Uptown 23rd District. Organizers said the block party was an excellent chance for people to listen to live music and enjoy food from local businesses. This was...
Metro woman’s Survivor Tree sapling lives up to its name
The giant elm was just outside the Alfred P. Murrah Building and survived the blast on April 19th, 1995.
Meet Emily and Sutton: A pair of pups rescued from euthanasia in OKC named for KFOR’s own meteorologist
A pair of 4-week-old lab mixes were saved alongside their mother by an Oklahoma City metro animal rescue recently, and have now been named after one of KFOR's 4Warn Storm Team meteorologists!
Norman teen gets new hair style from Make-A-Wish
A Norman teenager received a day of her dreams after the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted her wish.
KOCO
Graduation celebration goes horribly wrong at Quail Springs Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY — A graduation celebration went horribly wrong at the Quail Springs Mall. An active shooter scare caused mass panic at the mall over the weekend. A hair salon had set off party poppers inside. It was a terrifying day for many. Kim Powell and her daughter were...
KOCO
Thieves target popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thieves targeted a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. The owner of Off The Hook said someone broke into their restaurant at Britton Road an Interstate 235 early Saturday morning. The suspect stole their safe and money out of a register. The owner shared pictures with us where...
KFOR
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
KOCO
Dog dies after four mobile homes catch fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A dog died after four mobile homes caught fire Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire sparked around 10:45 a.m. at a mobile home park near Northwest 10th Street and Ann Arbor Avenue. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said four mobile homes caught fire, with three suffering heavy damage.
okctalk.com
Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena)
Re: Paycom Center (formerly Chesapeake Arena) If we are to have a MAPS 5 proposal, I'm looking forward to seeing the Lists of projects. 1. New NBA arena with a Thunder Live Entertainment District. Capacity 20,200 seats. 2. New Opra House / Theatre. Capacity 8,000 seats. 3. New Esports arena...
KFOR
PHOTOS: Dogs needing loving homes in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we get ready for the weekend, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is sharing a few of the adoptable dogs who need a loving home. Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 65 animals on July 28, but only saw 19 adoptions. At the same time, the...
okcfox.com
Free backpacks to be given out to families on August 6 at Crossroads Mall
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Over 500 backpacks will be given away to families who need them next Saturday, Aug. 6. Care To Share will be hosting a backpack drive on Aug. 6. The event will be held at the old Dillards in Crossroads Mall from 11 a.m. and will go until supplies run out.
fox4news.com
Confetti mistaken for gunfire causes chaos, injuries at Oklahoma mall
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said confetti that was mistaken for gunfire caused chaos and panic at the Quail Springs Mall Saturday. "Several ran from the mall & injuries were reported as a result," police tweeted Saturday evening. "Officers arrived & confirmed there WEREN’T any gunshots fired." Some...
Oklahoma family fights for refund from venue after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
KOCO
Oklahoma families may qualify for free, reduced lunches this school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma families may qualify for free or reduced lunches this school year, even if they didn’t qualify in the past. Districts across the state will start a new school year later this month. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week.
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Nation’s senior letter carrier, in OKC his entire career, celebrates 70 years on the job
OKLAHOMA CITY — Meet the nation’s senior letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service. Johnnie Bell celebrated 70 years of service Friday. Bell has worked in Oklahoma City his entire career. His journey began when he was just 23. “Thanks so much for this recognition. This is just...
readfrontier.org
This public housing complex is 85 years old and lacks air conditioning, but there’s a waiting list
Editor’s note: This story is the first in an ongoing series on affordable housing in Oklahoma City in partnership with the local media collaborative Oklahoma Media Center, the nonprofit newsroom The Frontier, The Oklahoman and the Oklahoma City-based magazine Curbside Chronicle. Without air-conditioning, it is sweltering in the summer...
