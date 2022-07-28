Here Is The 2023 Chevy Colorado

gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy Chevelle And 1969 Chevy Nova Face Off In Bow Tie Drag Race: Video
We’re headed back to the muscle car golden age with the following drag racing video, where we find a pair of Bow Tie-brand classics going head-to-head in a matchup between a 1966 Chevy Chevelle and 1969 Chevy Nova. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube...
GM Confirms Chevy Silverado Introduction In Brazil
Nearly two years after GM Authority exclusively reported that General Motors planned to introduce the Chevy Silverado in Brazil, the automaker has just officially confirmed its plan to market the full-size pickup starting in 2023 in the South American country. GM’s South American subsidiary confirmed that the Chevy Silverado 1500...
Large Cadillac Electric Crossover On The Way For 2024, Says Report
Cadillac is leading the way in GM’s electrification efforts, with a total of eight new all-electric Cadillac models slated to go on sale in the U.S. by the end of the 2026 calendar year. Among these is a new large crossover model scheduled to launch in 2024. In a...
2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss: A Basic Off-Roader
GM recently pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado, unveiling a fresh third-generation pickup truck with a long list of updates and changes. Among these updates is a new trim level cadence, and now, we’re taking a closer look at the latest 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss with the following GM Authority feature spotlight.
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2: The Desert Runner
The 2023 Chevy Colorado has made its official debut, ushering in a long list of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Topping the new trim level lineup is the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 off-roader, and now, GM Authority is taking a closer look at the new Colorado ZR2 with the following trim level spotlight.
Wolf Rigs Patton Is A Behemoth Hummer H1 Overlander
The Hummer H1 is nothing short of awesome, offering legendary off-road agility and oodles of room for personalization. Now, one custom builder has transformed the Hummer H1 into what’s described as an “overland comfort castle,” complete with a queen-sized bed, a residential-sized shower, and everything else needed to enjoy a slice of civilization just about anywhere you may desire.
Here’s When 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Watkins Glen IMSA Edition Production Will Start
With a high-powered turbocharged heart and a full complement of track-ready components, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing isn’t short on drama. That said, customers can up the ante even further with the new Track Edition models, offered as special, limited-production variants with even more visual punch. Now, GM Authority is spotlighting the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Watkins Glen IMSA Edition.
2023 Cadillac Escalade Radiant Package Available To Order Again
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade was not available to order with the Radiant Package for the majority of its production run, however this will change for the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. This cosmetic exterior package will once again be available to order on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, giving customers another way to personalize the vehicle on the spec sheet.
Chevy Volt Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $20K, Says KBB
More consumers may seek out an affordable hybrid or electric used vehicle in the coming years as gas prices continue to rise. GM fans that find themselves in the market for a well-priced, second-hand hybrid can remain loyal to the company, as the 2016 model year Chevy Volt is among the best eco-friendly used vehicles around, according to Kelley Blue Book.
2023 Cadillac CT5 Pricing Revealed
Dropping in as the fourth model year for the first-generation luxury sedan nameplate, the 2023 Cadillac CT5 ushers in a selection of updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Among these changes is new pricing, GM Authority has uncovered. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Cadillac...
No Chevy Express Discount Offers In July 2022
In July 2022, there continues to be no Chevy Express discount offers, though low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months on the full-size passenger and cargo van in local area markets. We list a couple of examples below. Chevy Express Discount Offers. Chevy Express example finance offers in...
LS-Swapped 1972 GMC Suburban Just Wants To Have Fun: Video
Although the Suburban is known primarily as a Chevy nameplate, GMC also had a rather lengthy run with it, with the GMC Suburban produced between 1937 and 1999 before it was rebranded as the GMC Yukon XL. Now, we’re checking out this fun-loving 1972 GMC Suburban, which is hitting the street with a fresh LS-swap under the hood.
2023 Chevy Malibu Drops Premier Trim, 2.0L Engine
The 2023 Chevy Malibu is the eighth model year of the ninth-generation nameplate, introducing a handful of updates and changes as compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Malibu will no longer offer the Premier trim level, nor will it offer the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine and GM 9-speed automatic transmission.
Chevrolet Korea Sales Down 23 Percent In June 2022
Chevrolet Korea sales decreased 23 percent to 4,433 units in June 2022 compared to June 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales decreased 85.71 percent to 1 units. Chevrolet Colorado sales increased 31.34 percent to 264 units. Chevrolet Equinox sales totaled 299 units. Chevrolet Malibu...
Rare 1975 Corvette Sportwagon Up For Sale In The U.K.
A 1975 Corvette featuring a so-called ‘Kammback’ rear end manufactured by well-known performance tuning and racing company Greenwood Corvettes has appeared for sale on a collector car auction site in the United Kingdom, representing a rare opportunity for collectors to put this seldom-seen custom Chevy in their garage.
We Render A Hypothetical Chevy Blazer EV Z71
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV on July 18th, 2022, pulling the sheets on a fresh battery-powered crossover with several different trim levels and configurations on offer. Now, GM Authority is taking things one step further with the following Chevy Blazer EV Z71 rendering. As it stands, GM...
GM Has 80,000 GMC Hummer EV Reservations So Far
In April, GM revealed that it had received roughly 70,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV, across both the Pickup and SUV model lines. The pre-orders continue to roll in, as the automaker confirmed in its Q2 2022 earnings report that it now has roughly 80,000 reservations for the Hummer EV on its books.
Chevy Camaro Driver Busted Twice For Speeding Within Minutes
The thrill of piloting a vehicle at high speeds is undeniable, but such activities are obviously best kept on the race track. Unfortunately, the driver behind the wheel of a Chevy Camaro in North Las Vegas failed to figure that out, catching not one, but two back-to-back speeding citations within the course of just a few minutes.
No Backlash Since Holden Brand Was Dropped, Says GMSV
GM axed the beloved Holden brand from its portfolio back in early 2020 – a decision that left many diehard fans of the Australian company disappointed. However, despite traditional Holden enthusiasts’ feelings about this decision, the automaker says backlash among the general car-buying populace in the country has been minimal.
A Cadillac Blackwing Sedan With The Carbon Fiber Packages Doesn’t Cost More To Insure
The two Cadillac Blackwing sedans, including the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, offer impressive track capability and performance right out of the box, with optional upgrades like the Carbon Fiber packages upping the ante with tasty composite components front to back. Notably, adding one or both Carbon Fiber packages to either of the Cadillac Blackwing sedans doesn’t actually increase the cost of insurance for the vehicle.
