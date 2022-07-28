Here Is The 2023 Chevy Colorado

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade was not available to order with the Radiant Package for the majority of its production run, however this will change for the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. This cosmetic exterior package will once again be available to order on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, giving customers another way to personalize the vehicle on the spec sheet.

