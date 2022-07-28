2024 Ford Mustang To Be Unveiled At Detroit Auto Show

gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy Chevelle And 1969 Chevy Nova Face Off In Bow Tie Drag Race: Video
We’re headed back to the muscle car golden age with the following drag racing video, where we find a pair of Bow Tie-brand classics going head-to-head in a matchup between a 1966 Chevy Chevelle and 1969 Chevy Nova. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube...
Large Cadillac Electric Crossover On The Way For 2024, Says Report
Cadillac is leading the way in GM’s electrification efforts, with a total of eight new all-electric Cadillac models slated to go on sale in the U.S. by the end of the 2026 calendar year. Among these is a new large crossover model scheduled to launch in 2024. In a...
Ford Says New Versions Of F-150, Maverick And Bronco Are Coming
Some interesting nuggests of information emerged from Ford's Q2 2022 Earnings call this week. CEO Jim Farley confirmed the Mustang's debut at the Detroit Auto Show, and the Blue Oval's boss also discussed the F-150, Maverick, and Bronco. According to Farley, three of Ford's most popular models have some incredible variants in the works.
Here’s When 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Watkins Glen IMSA Edition Production Will Start
With a high-powered turbocharged heart and a full complement of track-ready components, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing isn’t short on drama. That said, customers can up the ante even further with the new Track Edition models, offered as special, limited-production variants with even more visual punch. Now, GM Authority is spotlighting the 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Watkins Glen IMSA Edition.
Here’s What GM Recommends If Diesel Exhaust Fluid Was Added To The Fuel System
Refuelling and tending to a diesel engine can cause confusion among uninformed or inexperienced users. In addition to accidentally refilling the fuel tank with gasoline instead of diesel, some motorists may mistakenly put the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) into the fuel tank, which can affect the performance of the fuel pump module, or lead to more serious problems.
GM Confirms Chevy Silverado Introduction In Brazil
Nearly two years after GM Authority exclusively reported that General Motors planned to introduce the Chevy Silverado in Brazil, the automaker has just officially confirmed its plan to market the full-size pickup starting in 2023 in the South American country. GM’s South American subsidiary confirmed that the Chevy Silverado 1500...
Wolf Rigs Patton Is A Behemoth Hummer H1 Overlander
The Hummer H1 is nothing short of awesome, offering legendary off-road agility and oodles of room for personalization. Now, one custom builder has transformed the Hummer H1 into what’s described as an “overland comfort castle,” complete with a queen-sized bed, a residential-sized shower, and everything else needed to enjoy a slice of civilization just about anywhere you may desire.
No Backlash Since Holden Brand Was Dropped, Says GMSV
GM axed the beloved Holden brand from its portfolio back in early 2020 – a decision that left many diehard fans of the Australian company disappointed. However, despite traditional Holden enthusiasts’ feelings about this decision, the automaker says backlash among the general car-buying populace in the country has been minimal.
2023 Cadillac Escalade Radiant Package Available To Order Again
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade was not available to order with the Radiant Package for the majority of its production run, however this will change for the 2023 model year, GM Authority has learned. This cosmetic exterior package will once again be available to order on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade, giving customers another way to personalize the vehicle on the spec sheet.
2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss: A Basic Off-Roader
GM recently pulled the sheets on the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado, unveiling a fresh third-generation pickup truck with a long list of updates and changes. Among these updates is a new trim level cadence, and now, we’re taking a closer look at the latest 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss with the following GM Authority feature spotlight.
2023 Cadillac CT5 Pricing Revealed
Dropping in as the fourth model year for the first-generation luxury sedan nameplate, the 2023 Cadillac CT5 ushers in a selection of updates and changes compared to the previous 2022 model year. Among these changes is new pricing, GM Authority has uncovered. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Cadillac...
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Extremely Constrained Throughout The Model Year
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduces just a handful of changes and updates over the fully refreshed 2022 model year, once again offering the high-performance Chevy Silverado ZR2. Unfortunately, it’s looking like new examples of the ZR2 off-roading trim level will be few and far between, as GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 will be extremely constrained throughout the model year.
Most 2022 Corvette Buyers Chose The FE4 Magnetic Ride Z51 Suspension
Production of the 2022 Corvette Stingray concluded in May, with GM shifting to production of the mildly updated 2023 model year late that month. Now, the automaker has released a full sales breakdown for the 2022 Corvette, clearly outlining which exterior and interior colors and available options were the most popular for the outgoing model year.
GM Has 80,000 GMC Hummer EV Reservations So Far
In April, GM revealed that it had received roughly 70,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV, across both the Pickup and SUV model lines. The pre-orders continue to roll in, as the automaker confirmed in its Q2 2022 earnings report that it now has roughly 80,000 reservations for the Hummer EV on its books.
Inkas Launches Armored Cadillac Escalade Chairman VIP Edition
Inkas Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has unveiled their latest armored Cadillac Escalade SUV, offering high levels of luxury and refinement in a completely bespoke cabin space, as well as a BR6 armor level for advanced security and full-perimeter protection. Dubbed the Chairman VIP Edition, the new Inkas armored Cadillac Escalade is...
Rare 1975 Corvette Sportwagon Up For Sale In The U.K.
A 1975 Corvette featuring a so-called ‘Kammback’ rear end manufactured by well-known performance tuning and racing company Greenwood Corvettes has appeared for sale on a collector car auction site in the United Kingdom, representing a rare opportunity for collectors to put this seldom-seen custom Chevy in their garage.
Removing And Reattaching VIN On A Classic Car No Longer Against The Law In Arizona
It just became a little bit easier to restore a pre-1981 classic car in the state of Arizona, all thanks to a campaign backed by major collector car auction company Barrett-Jackson. Following a unanimous vote from the Arizona House of Representatives and State Senate, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed...
2023 Chevy Malibu Drops Premier Trim, 2.0L Engine
The 2023 Chevy Malibu is the eighth model year of the ninth-generation nameplate, introducing a handful of updates and changes as compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Malibu will no longer offer the Premier trim level, nor will it offer the turbocharged 2.0L I4 LTG gasoline engine and GM 9-speed automatic transmission.
Chevy Volt Among Best Used Hybrids And EVs Under $20K, Says KBB
More consumers may seek out an affordable hybrid or electric used vehicle in the coming years as gas prices continue to rise. GM fans that find themselves in the market for a well-priced, second-hand hybrid can remain loyal to the company, as the 2016 model year Chevy Volt is among the best eco-friendly used vehicles around, according to Kelley Blue Book.
Goodguys Reveal Custom-Built 1988 Chevy Truck Ahead Of 2023 Giveaway
The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association has unveiled a custom 1988 Chevy truck that it will give away to a lucky member of its club or show attendee in 2023. This over-the-top build was completed by Roadster Shop, which is one of the most well-known names in the vintage American aftermarket industry thanks to its high-quality chassis and suspension components for domestic classics and muscle cars. Roadster Shop unveiled its new LowPro chassis for the beloved Chevy OBS (or “Old Body Style”) chassis last year, which is intended to meet growing demand for aftermarket parts that fit the C/K series of pickups that GM produced between 1988 and 1998. This giveaway grand prize helps promote the new OBS chassis, giving Goodguys’ members a rough idea of the kind of builds that are possible with the new aftermarket chassis.
