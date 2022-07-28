Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day Returns

lakesarearadio.net
22nd Annual KDLM Laker Open Is Friday, August 19th
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The 22nd annual KDLM/Team Lab Laker Open, which benefits the Detroit Lakes High School activities, is on Friday, August 19th at the Detroit Country Club and Lakeview Golf Course. Since the first Laker Open in 2000, the event has raised well over a half-million dollars for DLHS activities.
Detroit Lakes Couple given Becker County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes couple has been given the Becker County Outstanding Senior Citizen award. Robert and Dorothy Hoover were given the award during a ceremony at the Becker County Fair. The couple has been actively involved in the local Sons of Norway including awarding scholarships...
WE Fest Ticketing Issue Creates Last Minute Stress for Concert Goers and WE Fest Staff
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – WE Fest concert goers who haven’t received their tickets needn’t worry. WE Fest says if you have not received your tickets in the mail or via email, they’ll have your tickets at Will Call. WE Fest says over the last several weeks...
DL-Online
WE Fest deals with last-minute ticket problems
DETROIT LAKES — WE Fest staffers have been working overtime trying to make sure customers get their tickets in time for the Aug. 4-6 country music festival in Detroit Lakes. “We’re having some issues with our ticket fulfillment company,” said WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke. “They have not been able to get them (the tickets) out in a timely manner.”
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
valleynewslive.com
Two Detroit Lakes Men Hospitalized after fiery I-94 crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon where the pickup caught fire. The crash was on eastbound I-94, west of University Drive. The State Patrol says the semi-driver slowed as he approached road construction in...
valleynewslive.com
3 injured in ATV crash in Cass County
MEADOW BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three people were injured after an ATV crash in Cass County early Saturday morning.According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave SW in Meadow Brook Township.The ATV apparently left the roadway before rolling several times into the ditch and striking a number of trees.A 20-year-old man from Motley, who was driving the ATV, was taken by helicopter to a Twin Cities-area hospital with serious injuries.Two other passengers -- a 20-year-old woman from Elk River and a 19-year-old man from Motley -- also sustained injuries in the crash.Initial investigation indicates that alcohol and speed were likely contributing factors in the crash.
Off-duty Firefighter Saves two-year-old from Drowning in Otter Tail County Lake
(KNSI) – A family member is being credited with saving a two-year-old’s life after the child was found face down in a lake Sunday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says multiple families gathered for the weekend on Sand Lake north of Pelican Rapids. At around 11:00 a.m., family members realized the toddler was nowhere to be found and an all-out search began. The search ended when the boy’s father found him in the water.
valleynewslive.com
Charges pending after 3 hurt in ATV crash near Motley
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people are being treated for injuries after an ATV crash in Cass County, Minnesota. Sheriff Tom Burch says his office received the report around 12:40 a.m. on July 30. The crash was reported in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Avenue...
kfgo.com
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
voiceofalexandria.com
kvrr.com
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls
One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
Elbow Lake Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash near Vergas
VERGAS (KDLM/KBRF) – An Elbow Lake man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a lake, Friday. Around 10 a.m., Friday, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a motorcycle that had crashed into the water on Co Hwy 4 South West of Vergas, MN.
lptv.org
Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis
27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
