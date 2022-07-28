Should You Refrigerate Apples to Keep Them Fresh?

www.marthastewart.com
The Wizard of All
4d ago
not necessarily but I like cold sliced apples
Reply(4)
22
Skycop46
2d ago
People have to experiment and do what they feel comfortable with instead of following random advice!
Reply
4
Related
Onion recall: These onions sold in 5 states can make you very sick, so throw them out
A few days ago, we reported about the Wegmans Vidalia Onions recall, which followed after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes on those onions. There’s now a different recall in place for the same type of onions, which might be contaminated with the same bacteria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, issued a recall for whole Vidalia Onions from one packing line, as they might contain the Listeria germ. These onions were sold in 5 states, so read on for the entire recall notice.
Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!
Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
Medical News Today
How long do eggs stay fresh?
In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
3 Foods You Should Stop Eating Because They Make Dark Spots So Much Worse
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 25, 2022. Dark spots are a skin issue that can be linked to a number of causes, from sun exposure to hormonal changes to genetics. However, you may not have considered the fact that ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular food condiment running out of stock at many grocery stores
Over the last few years, supply chain challenges have taken many popular items off of grocery store shelves. The latest casualty appears to be a popular condiment used on sandwiches and salads.
Popculture
Lay's Potato Chips Recalled
Consumers are being advised not to eat certain Lay's potato chips after they were found to pose a serious health risk. 1 Finger Pty Ltd. on July 3 recalled a total of four Lay's potato chips varieties due to undeclared allergens. The products may contain milk, wheat, or soy, which was not listed on the label, meaning the chips pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with allergies.
Walmart pulling baked goods off shelves in all 50 states over health hazard – see the full list of treats
WALMART is pulling more than a dozen baked products from shelves nationwide after the manufacturer announced a recall in late June. Enjoy Life Natural Brands recalled 13 products due to concerns that hard plastic pieces may be present in the food. The recalled items - including cookies and granola bars...
If you have this recalled soup in your pantry, return it and get your money back
Customers who have any Yumei Foods soup in their pantries should ensure that it’s not part of a massive recall before eating it. The company had to recall 9,370 pounds of soup after the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that the product was ineligible for import into the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat
When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
This Is The Most Unhealthy Cheese Sold In Grocery Stores
Most grocery stores have an unending stock of cheese; some varieties are sharp and full of flavor while others are soft and crunchy, and some other sets have nothing to offer but their smell. It might be quite astonishing to realize that cheese’s shape, feel, or smell does not determine its nutritional value.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Fast Food Meal You Need To Stop Ordering—It's So Dangerous!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2022. According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While the best way to prevent heart disease is to eat a bal...
How Bad Is It Really to Eat Shrimp?
How Bad Is It Really? sets the record straight on all the habits and behaviors you’ve heard might be unhealthy. Believe it or not, shrimp is the most-eaten seafood in the United States, per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries. Despite its popularity, there are a few reasons...
McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!
McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts
Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It
Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
Comments / 28