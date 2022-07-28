Earth, Wind & Fire at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land Sep 14, 2022 – pre-sale password

www.tmpresale.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer Knighton
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells FargoTom Handy
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for eachAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"Ash Jurberg
Related
This Super Fun Bar In Texas Has A Ferris Wheel & It's Like A Playground For Adults
If you're passing through Houston's East Downtown near the hullabaloo of the bars and restaurants of St. Emmanuel St. you'll probably see a neon-lit Ferris wheel in the background. It's called Truck Yard and it's in Houston, TX. Only, it's not a yard. It's actually a beer garden tucked away...
Live out your 'Bridgerton' dreams at this $19.5 million Houston estate
Imagine you are English royalty while living in this 26,638-square-foot home.
Popular taqueria almost sued over fajita smoke, manager says
The manager of Laredo Taqueria said nearby residents threatened to sue, claiming the smoke was making their furniture smell like fajitas.
cw39.com
Home cooling tips from the Home Depot
HOUSTON (CW39) – Bri Felix, William Burns, and Terry Bailey at The Home Depot’s North Freeway Location in Houston help explain ways that we can keep our home cool and safe this summer. August is typically our hottest month in Houston, based on the past 30 years averaged. After the last two months of soaring temperatures, you may be looking for ways to save money, or ensure that you home will not leave you hanging in the heat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Conroe's Newest Vacation Attraction Opens This Weekend
Lake Conroe, Texas is a great vacation spot and now they have a pretty exciting new attraction coming to the area, the Jolly Pirate Ship.
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: River Oaks-area modern home on market for $3.2M; See inside this luxe three-story abode
HOUSTON – A modern-transitional, three-story home is on the market for $3,200,000 in the River Oaks area. The five bedroom, five full bathroom and two half-bath home is 7,051 square feet and was built in 2020. Some of its listed features include a porcelain fireplace, floating staircase and full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
H-TOWN SNEAKER SUMMIT 2022; Country’s largest community-based sneaker event comes to NRG Center this weekend
HOUSTON – Calling all Sneakerheads!!. The largest Houston-area sneaker summit is coming to NRG Center this month, and you don’t want to miss it. H-town’s Sneaker Summit will be held on Sunday, July 31. According to event details, the summit will give shoppers the chance to “witness...
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
From U.S. presidents to celebrities, Tony's has been a go-to spot for fine dining for over half a century.
Eater
Houston’s Newest Vietnamese Drive-Thru Plans Second Location Following Owners’ $1 Million Win
Cassie Ghaffar and Sandy Nguyen were already plotting for another location soon after they opened their fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant and drive-thru, Saigon Hustle, in February. Now, they have a million dollars to help make it happen. The pair, who also own Ginger Kale in Hermann Park and coffee shop Sunday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thekatynews.com
Thousands Of Homebuyers To Attend NACA’s Achieve The Dream Event In Houston
NACA Counselors Will Provide Individual Counseling To Access Naca’S Best In America Mortgage. NACA, the nation’s largest HUD approved non-profit homeownership and advocacy organization, will bring its history-making Achieve the Dream event to Houston for four days, August 4-7, at Green House International Church (200 W. Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77067).
Smokey conditions on the Eastex Freeway were from a large commercial building fire in northeast Houston
A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a tire shop in the 14300 block of Old Humble Road in northeast directly across from the Eastex Park & Ride. Houston firefighters did not have to travel far as this fire broke out in front of their fire station.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 🐊 3-foot alligator spotted blocking front door of NE Harris County home
An alligator was spotted blocking the front door of a north Harris County home Friday evening. According to Mark Herman with Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the gator, who appeared to be three feet in size, was spotted on London Tower Lane. Photos from Pct. 4′s Facebook page...
Eater
Houston’s 11-Year-Old Butcher Shop and Cafe Revival Market Will Close Sunday
Houston butcher shop and cafe Revival Market will close this weekend on Sunday, July 31, after 11 years in business, but another restaurant will soon take its place. Agricole Hospitality, the restaurant group behind other local restaurants, including Heights’ Eight Row Flint and Coltivare, decided not to renew the lease at 550 Heights Boulevard after its owners Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera, and Vincent Huyn assessed its future, according to a release.
cw39.com
Nightly closure on I-10 East begins Monday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Expect delays around I-10 near Waco Steet this week as construction crews shutdown three main lanes for nightly work. Beginning Monday, August 1 at 9 p.m., three lanes westbound will be closed until the following morning at 5 a.m. This closure will continue each night until Thursday, August 4.
papercitymag.com
This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date
Kathryn and Jeff Smith. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.
One of Houston's best Mexican restaurants is housed in an old 1930s soda fountain
As Hugo's celebrates 20 years, Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught discuss restaurant's even older history.
AOL Corp
Why this major city often looks like a 'ghost town'
It's lunchtime in Houston, yet there is seemingly no traffic in the city's urban core. Pedestrians aren't rushing past each other, and few cars dot the city's roads. The more than 2 million people who live in the city have seemingly vanished in the blink of an eye. So, where did everybody go?
Comments / 2