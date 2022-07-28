Earth, Wind & Fire at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land Sep 14, 2022 – pre-sale password

HOUSTON (CW39) – Bri Felix, William Burns, and Terry Bailey at The Home Depot’s North Freeway Location in Houston help explain ways that we can keep our home cool and safe this summer. August is typically our hottest month in Houston, based on the past 30 years averaged. After the last two months of soaring temperatures, you may be looking for ways to save money, or ensure that you home will not leave you hanging in the heat.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO