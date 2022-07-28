Hochul promises to support police at annual chief’s conference

A fugitive wanted for child exploitation has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Upstate New York after he tried to cross the border into Canada. CBP announced Monday that officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen at the Canadian border on Friday after discovering he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Georgia. The suspect, who had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, was wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO