Hochul promises to support police at annual chief’s conference

Hochul campaign donor lands state contract worth billions for Syracuse company
ALBANY — The state Department of Health is awarding a multi-billion-dollar transportation contract to a company owned by a significant campaign donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was also the beneficiary of a campaign fundraiser the bidder hosted for the governor as the procurement process was nearing its conclusion.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
People to know in NY cannabis: Grizzly Bocourt
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Grizzly Bocourt is the founder of Cannaware and New York Cannabis United. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series.
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for July 30, 2022
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. It’s been another busy week in the developing New York weed market, and NY Cannabis Insider covered everything from public comments to proposed weed packaging rules to the launch of a new hub for social equity applicants in the Bronx.
Texas man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest Jan. 6 prison term
Washington — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of...
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
Fugitive wanted for child exploitation arrested in Upstate NY trying to enter Canada
A fugitive wanted for child exploitation has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Upstate New York after he tried to cross the border into Canada. CBP announced Monday that officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen at the Canadian border on Friday after discovering he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Georgia. The suspect, who had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, was wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Double house fire in DeWitt sends 1 firefighter to the hospital; displaces 1 resident
DeWitt, N.Y. — A fire spread from a vacant, boarded-up house to another home as firefighters arrived at the scene late Sunday night at Midler Meadows Trailer Park, East Syracuse Fire Chief Lenny DiBello said. Neighbors started calling 911 at 10:46 p.m. to report the fire on North Midler...
Woman stabbed her mother to death in Adirondacks village murder, troopers say
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her mother to death in a village in the Adirondacks, state troopers announced Monday. An autopsy of Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake revealed she died of “injuries resulting from a stab wound,” state police said in a news release.
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
