ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas ISD counselors get new training to help ease back-to-school fears

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Back to School: Year begins for students in 5 Dallas ISD schools

DALLAS - It’s the first day of school for a handful of schools in the Dallas Independent School District. It’s also the first day for the district’s new superintendent. Five schools in Dallas ISD began their school year Monday. They are on what’s called the school day redesign schedule, which gives them an extra five weeks of instruction.
DALLAS, TX
K12@Dallas

Five Redesign schools celebrate their first day of school

Edna Rowe Elementary School – along with four other Dallas ISD schools that adopted the School Day Redesign calendar – welcomed students back for their first day of class on Monday!. Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde joined Edna Rowe Elementary School Principal Aaron Joseph in greeting students and...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parkland Clinic Will Offer Health, Dental Care to a Community in Need

Several neighborhoods in southern Dallas struggle with more than their fair share of challenges. So we're celebrating some good news in one of those communities: The neighborhood of Jubilee Park will soon have better access to health and dental care. A new health clinic is opening on Monday to serve...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
fox4news.com

Rise & Shine Back-To-School Rally

The Dallas Divas Two are hosting a back-to-school rally to help South Dallas families get ready for the upcoming school year. The event is Saturday, July 30 from 12-3pm at Dixon Circle Missionary Baptist Church.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Dies After Medical Emergency in County Jail

A man arrested by Dallas police died after what officers call a medical emergency at the Dallas County jail. The Dallas Morning News reports that the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department each shifted responsibility to the other. Officials arrested Luis Angel Perez, 25, at about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Isd#School Shootings
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving

Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Skydiving turned fatal in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) -Sunday around 1 p.m. both Bonham EMS and Trenton Fire were called out to Skydive Spaceland Dallas were a skydiver was reported to have broken several bones. Trenton Fire Chief Fillingham said the skydiver was taken to McKinney for medical attention in an unstable condition, where he...
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
WFAA

Water reservoir proposals in the DFW area

DALLAS — This past year has taught us not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another one of those resources and Texas needs more of it. The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth say they’ll have to have five new reservoirs to keep up with all the new residents and businesses moving there. But building reservoirs means flooding thousands of acres in rural Texas. And folks in northeast Texas - where one of these is proposed - say they have too much at stake. That’s why folks in northeast Texas are fighting back against one proposed there called Marvin Nichols -- that would send water to the metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law

The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
DALLAS, TX
therockwalltimes

Texas family wins historic $7.3 billion negligence verdict

DALLAS — Experienced Texas trial attorney Brad Jackson of The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas has helped the family of an elderly murder victim win a $7.3 billion negligence and punitive damage verdict against telecommunications giant Charter Communications Inc. The verdict represents one of the five largest jury awards in U.S. history.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 2200 Medical District

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:39 am, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Medical District. When officers arrived they could see a large amount of blood and a blood trail in front of an apartment. No one was located inside the apartment. At...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Doors Close to Former Parkland Memorial Hospital; Preparing for Demolition

The old Parkland Memorial Hospital, which opened Sept. 25, 1954, closed its doors this week for good. Though, it's been years since medical staff and patients filled the buildings. "I'm actually looking very much forward to what comes next on this site," said John Raish, senior vice president of support...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texan commissioned as first Space Force cyber warfare officer

DALLAS - A graduate of UT Dallas made history in the United States Space Force on Sunday. Jessica Thompson was commissioned as a lieutenant and the first cyber warfare officer in the history of the U.S. Space Command. It’s the country’s newest military branch that was formed less than three years ago.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy