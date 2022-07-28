What's Wrong With The 2022 Toyota Tundra's YouTube Volume Adjustment?

www.torquenews.com
Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions
Automotive designer Rain Prisk took to Facebook to post this interesting rendering of a C8 Corvettewith a split rear window. It’s reminiscent of the 1963 Corvette, the first year of the C2when GM designers thought adding a split rear window to the coupe would be stylish. That design aesthetic lasted just one model year because people complained about the diminished rearward visibility, and now collectors fawn over them.
Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found
It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Tiny V8 Model Engine Runs On Nitro, Sounds Awesome, Costs $1,800
The V8 engine is probably the most popular engine configuration around, mostly because it has been around for decades. However, if you've been wanting to build your own remote-controlled car powered by a V8, your choices for a model V8 engine are thin and most of them are pricey. Toyan,...
Ford Mustang 'Dark Horse' may steal the muscle car race
Katy Perry, your new car is almost here. Ford has filed for a trademark on a name that could soon appear on its pony car. The application is for Mustang Dark Horse, although it is likely not a reference to Perry's 2013 hit song. In June, Ford launched an online...
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
Watch as a biker SLAMS into the back of a car and into a somersault before the worst happens
A video uploaded to YouTube shows a harrowing accident involving a motorbike, car and HGV. Uploaded by the 'Dash Cam Owners Australia' channel, the video shows what can happen if you aren't paying attention. The YouTube video is shot from a dash cam in an ambulance amid heavy morning traffic...
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars
If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made
My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
How Elon’s bizarre Twitter takeover saga could have just been a cover for him to sell $8.5 billion in Tesla stock
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk on Friday announced he was backing out of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition bid, blaming the social media platform's alleged lack of transparency regarding bots on the site.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years
Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
This ultra-rare gemstone can cost $50,000 per carat and is only found in one location in the world
PainiteAttribution: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0 Painite is one of the rarest minerals on Earth. It is also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and it is only found in one region of the world - Myanmar.
Think U.S. car prices are bad? In Singapore you have to spend $82,000 just for the right to buy a car, on top of the car itself
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Supply chain shortages sparked by the COVID 19 pandemic have led to soaring car prices in the U.S. It now costs an average of $47,148 to buy a new car—an all-time high.
