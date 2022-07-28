Mayor Pro Temp Lamont Cole hosting ‘Pack the Sack’ event

www.brproud.com
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge host community town hall
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will host a community town hall Wednesday, August 3. The town hall will take place at 6 pm in the Glen Oaks High School auditorium. The organization is calling the event “Not From This House.” It’s named...
Small business owners invited to info session on EBR blight initiative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local small business owners are invited to attend an informational session Wednesday to learn more about the EBR American Rescue Plan Blight Initiative. There are two sessions scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3. The first session takes place at Carver Branch Library at 12 p.m....
Summer of Hope events during first week of August
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor’s office shares this week’s Summer of Hope and community events. This event hosted by the Baton Rouge Police Department aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. There will be food, vendors, and entertainment by Kenny Loup and Chris LeBlanc.
Affordable housing, police, prison safety: What Baton Rouge could spend stimulus money on
Security upgrades at the parish's juvenile facility, replacement of aging heating and cooling units at the parish prison, millions toward affordable housing and money for several public safety initiatives make up the list of proposed spending for another $48 million of federal stimulus money the city-parish is receiving from the American Rescue Plan.
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far
For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all. While the nonprofit group was formed 35 years ago to be a steward of the city-parish's...
Ascension, WBR educators honored at annual awards gala
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Ascension Parish teachers and a West Baton Rouge teacher were recognized and celebrated among the state’s top educators on July 30 in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education’s 16th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala was held at the...
Access to original birth certificates restored for adoptees in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU Manship School News Service) — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a...
Representative C. Denise Marcelle hosting ‘Back to School Extravaganza’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – State Representative C. Denise Marcelle has partnered with CareSouth, Entergy and GMIA, along with the EBR Office of the Mayor-President and other local organizations to host the Annual Back to School Extravaganza. In addition to backpacks filled with school supplies, the giveaway will include...
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
Livingston Parish’s Southside K-8 campus ready to open for 2022-2023 school year
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly six years after a Livingston Parish campus was all but destroyed by the 2016 flood, the school is set to reopen to students this fall, during the 2022-2023 school year. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Livingston Parish School System announced...
Ascension Parish School Board released a new app for the upcoming school year
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s almost time to go back to school and Ascension Parish says they are ready for the new school year. “They’re going to be working tirelessly so that that first day of school and every day thereafter is the highest quality of experience that we can provide for our children .”
In Baton Rouge, one city worker put in for more than 2,600 hours of overtime in one year as auditor raises red flags
(The Center Square) – An emergency medical service supervisor in Baton Rouge made $87,701 in annual overtime on average from 2019 through 2021, working an average of 2,455 hours in overtime each year. A deputy shift supervisor has been one of the city’s top-paid employees since 2019, according to...
Traffic Alert: Officials respond to hit and run near Tiger Bend Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday, August 1 hit and run on Confederate Avenue, which is near the intersection of Tiger Bend Road and New Market Drive. The incident occurred around 1:52 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at...
Deputies restore seized vehicle, it becomes award-winning D.A.R.E. ride
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Thanks to a group of innovative deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program (D.A.R.E.) is represented by a blue bombshell of a ride. The vehicle was seized during an old LPSO case and after being completely...
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Back to School: Iberville Parish School District talks safety ahead of 1st day of class
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — In the next few days students will be making their way back into the classrooms and the Iberville Parish School District has a lot up its sleeves for the new school year. “We have the ability to impact people’s lives in such a way...
Tickets available for Angola Prison Rodeo
ANGOLA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Angola Prison Rodeo is around two months away and tickets are now on sale. You can purchase tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo here. There will be five rodeos at the prison in October. The Angola Prison Rodeo is happening each Sunday during the...
Local Stylist Hosts Fashion Show in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Nina Ross, a local celebrity wardrobe stylist from Baker, Louisiana is hosting the Power of Women Fashion Show at Davis Rhorer plaza Friday, July 29th at 7:00pm. Local models and local area businesses will participate in the event. The Guest speaker is Supa Cent. The event is hosted by C-Bazz the Comedian and Nina the Emcee. Tickets to the show can be purchased HERE or at the door. This event will take place rain or shine.
