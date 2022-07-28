ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Mayor Pro Temp Lamont Cole hosting ‘Pack the Sack’ event

By Kourtney Williams
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Small business owners invited to info session on EBR blight initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local small business owners are invited to attend an informational session Wednesday to learn more about the EBR American Rescue Plan Blight Initiative. There are two sessions scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3. The first session takes place at Carver Branch Library at 12 p.m....
Summer of Hope events during first week of August

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor’s office shares this week’s Summer of Hope and community events. This event hosted by the Baton Rouge Police Department aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. There will be food, vendors, and entertainment by Kenny Loup and Chris LeBlanc.
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension, WBR educators honored at annual awards gala

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Ascension Parish teachers and a West Baton Rouge teacher were recognized and celebrated among the state’s top educators on July 30 in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Education’s 16th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala was held at the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Representative C. Denise Marcelle hosting ‘Back to School Extravaganza’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – State Representative C. Denise Marcelle has partnered with CareSouth, Entergy and GMIA, along with the EBR Office of the Mayor-President and other local organizations to host the Annual Back to School Extravaganza. In addition to backpacks filled with school supplies, the giveaway will include...
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
NEW IBERIA, LA
The most common tree in Baton Rouge is.....

The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far. For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all.
Tickets available for Angola Prison Rodeo

ANGOLA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Angola Prison Rodeo is around two months away and tickets are now on sale. You can purchase tickets for the Angola Prison Rodeo here. There will be five rodeos at the prison in October. The Angola Prison Rodeo is happening each Sunday during the...
ANGOLA, LA
Local Stylist Hosts Fashion Show in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Nina Ross, a local celebrity wardrobe stylist from Baker, Louisiana is hosting the Power of Women Fashion Show at Davis Rhorer plaza Friday, July 29th at 7:00pm. Local models and local area businesses will participate in the event. The Guest speaker is Supa Cent. The event is hosted by C-Bazz the Comedian and Nina the Emcee. Tickets to the show can be purchased HERE or at the door. This event will take place rain or shine.

