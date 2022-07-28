Letter to the editor: More security needed at schools

www.ourdavie.com
Additional indecent liberties charges added against former Guilford County substitute teacher
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested for sex crimes has been given more charges for a second time. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10. Martin is accused of having inappropriate relationships with at least two students while employed with Guilford County Schools. A neighbor of Martin’s told […]
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 30th
The active inmates in Mecklenburg County for July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency
Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
‘Deserving’: Revitalized East Spencer on the horizon
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — People living in a Rowan County town said that high crime rates and a dismal quality of life have been the perception for years. A revitalized East Spencer is on the horizon after 10 years of no new homes being built or sold inside the town limits.
Several local counties at high risk for COVID-19, CDC says
CHARLOTTE — Rates of COVID-19 are on the rise again in the Carolinas and many local communities are now considered in the high level for spread, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A dozen counties in Channel 9′s coverage area are at high COVID-19 levels, CDC...
Mount Airy News
Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak
Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard
Mrs. Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard, 74, of Sunset Circle, Mocksville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Davie County to the late Bruce Wilson and Frances Elizabeth Jones Turner. Mrs. Leonard was a lifelong member of Jericho Church of Christ and...
Gaston County Mugshot July 30th
The Gaston County Mugshots for Saturday, July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Winston-Salem Police Chief announces retirement
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Catrina A. Thompson, who has served as Winston-Salem’s chief of police since 2017, announced that she will be retiring. On Friday the city of Winston-Salem announced Thompson’s decision to retire in December after serving the city for nearly 30 years. “Serving as Winston-Salem’s chief of police is one of the greatest […]
More people leaving Mecklenburg than moving in, data show
We often hear that Mecklenburg County is rapidly growing, which is one reason for the explosion of new apartment complexes. But here’s something surprising. New data show more people are actually leaving the county than moving in. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
Charlotte elections: Democrats win big again, Republicans hoping to gain support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents voted for the city's leaders on Tuesday and will now wait to see what progress they bring to the city during this next term. All seven districts voted for the incumbent councilmember that serves them and Vi Alexander Lyles retained her position as Charlotte mayor.
Vulgar political message flashes on Winston-Salem road sign, but no word yet on how it happened
A lighted sign flashed a vulgar message in Winston-Salem on Thursday before workers with the N.C. Department of Transportation were able to shut down the sign. The sign on Salem Parkway alternated between the statements, “F*** JOE BIDEN,” and “VOTE TRUMP 2024,” according to a driver who reported seeing the sign.
Parker Heights Apartments manager initiates overdue repairs and guidance
Parker Heights Apartments manager initiates overdue repairs and guidance. Activates changes in response to residents’ upkeep complaints. The management company overseeing Parker Heights Apartments has instituted repairs after The Post reported on residents’ complaints of unsanitary conditions and poor maintenance at the complex. There are new developments regarding...
Family members gather to remember Erica Parsons on 9th year of her disappearance
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Nine years ago, 13-year-old Erica Parsons was reported missing after not being seen for 20 months. Parsons’ family gathered at Granite Park to remind everyone of the life that was lost. Erica’s biological mother Carolyn Parsons and step-sister told Channel 9 they organized the...
Community remembers 17-year-old killed
Sources tell us someone tried to stab a law enforcement officer. Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides through the first seven months of 2022 compared to last year. Charlotte City Council to consider allowing social districts. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders believe this move could have a big...
Which is better for estate planning - a will or a trust?
Everyone has heard the terms “will” and “trust,” but not everyone knows the differences between the two. Wills and trusts are important tools of estate planning. Each has strengths and limitations. Here’s what to know as you determine what’s best for you and your estate plan.
The South’s Woodstock?
This photo of the crowd facing the stage, taken by Dargan Frierson, shows a seas of people rivaling the largest of event crowds anywhere during the 1970s. The photo is available through public digital archives. The iconic poster designed for the Love Valley Rock Festival also doubled as the cover...
‘Tears coming down my eyes’: White coat ceremony held at ECU Brody School of Medicine
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine held its annual white coat ceremony for the class of 2026 Friday. A total of 86 students were presented with their white coats to begin their medical school journey. Each and every one of them is a North...
Second Saturday Festival to debut in Statesville Aug. 13
August may mean summer is coming to a close, but it doesn’t mean the end of summer fun. The organizers of the Second Saturday Festival on Aug. 13 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park hope to bring an action-packed, family-friendly community event that they’ve seen success with in other local cities and towns.
Public Records for Week of July 28, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. nting $1,000. – James F. Patton and Kimberly P. Allgood, co-trustees to JK Properties, .62 acre, Fulton. – James F. Patton and Kimberly P....
