Editorial: Take advantage of chance to get to know officers

It’s 100-mile yard sale weekend from Harmony to WythevilleKim McKinney
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking Traveler
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Woman Sets Wrong House on Fire Trying to Get Revenge on ExBriana BelcherRowan County, NC
Dr. Blake Sanders with Sacred Heart Dermatology shares the vision of his new practice MooresvilleKim McKinney
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Traffic stop leads to weapon charges
LAWRENCEVILLE – Edward J. Thompson, 40, from Lawrenceville, Virginia is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed weapon, 1st offense, on July 23, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Sergeant A. W....
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
Man charged in Blind Tiger killing, victim identified
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with murder after a shooting at The Blind Tiger early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 2:19 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to The Blind Tiger on 1819 Spring Garden Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. Once they […]
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
3 teens hospitalized, Hickory store clerk charged in ALE investigation
QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. 34-year-old Hickory resident Tricia Orr faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
WLTX.com
Family of man killed by former North Carolina officer say his death was a homicide
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man's death at the hands of a fired Concord police officer at a car dealership in February should be considered a homicide, attorneys representing the man's family said Monday. Brandon Combs died on Feb. 13 when he was shot multiple times while attempting to...
cbs17
2 double drive-by shootings in 3 days leave damage in Scotland Neck, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police say they’re investigating a second drive-by double shooting just three days after another drive-by shooting took place in the same area. The first drive-by shooting happened Thursday around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of 8th and Chestnut Street in Scotland...
2 arrested after drugs found in NC apartments
The value of the illegal drugs found has a street value of $363,244.
Duo sought after $8,500 worth of items stolen at NC Tractor Supply store
The crime happened around 1:27 a.m. Friday at Tractor Supply on Gilman Road.
Rocky Mount woman accused of defrauding insurance company of $3,000 by altering car title
A Rocky Mount woman is accused of altering the title on her car to make it appear that she had no liens on the vehicle, state agents say.
cbs17
3 homes, 2 cars hit in Scotland Neck drive-by shootings, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Scotland Neck Police Department is investigating two shootings that officers say damaged three homes and two cars Thursday. At about 10:15 a.m., police say deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were training in Scotland Neck when they heard gunshots one street over from their location.
americanmilitarynews.com
Former National Guardsman from Norfolk sentenced to more than 4 years for unlawful possession of firearms while using LSD
A former National Guardsman who was living in Norfolk has been sentenced in federal court Monday for unlawfully possessing firearms while also using illegal substances. Francis Harker, 22, was handed four years and nine months in prison for charges dating as far back as June 2020. Harker falsely stated he...
cbs17
Man wanted in Subway armed robbery: Roanoke Rapids police
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is looking for a man police say committed an armed robbery Saturday night. At about 10:15 p.m., police say the man robbed the Subway on Julian Allsbrook Highway at gunpoint, then attempted to rob a woman on the 200 block of Chockoyotte St.
WITN
Protesters call for release of convicted murderer in Greenville 2009 double homicide
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - “Free James Richardson” was one of many chants heard outside of the Pitt County Courthouse on Saturday. In 2009, Andrew Kirby and Landon Blackley were shot and killed during a drive-by shooting outside of a Greenville bar called The Other Place. Richardson, who...
Mount Airy News
Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak
Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
2 shot, several cars hit by bullets in Newport News
Two men were shot and multiple vehicles were struck in a shooting late Saturday night in Newport News.
Search continues for missing Newport News mother
A local veteran-led search and rescue team set out into a wooded area in Newport News to search for a missing mother, Shanitia Eure-Lewis.
wnctimes.com
Over 90 Arrested in Crime Reduction Operation NC and SC
Charlotte -- More than 91 people have been apprehended as a consequence of a crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South Carolina on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault,. sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution, and firearms offences. The enforcement operation that was disclosed July...
