Elections director retiring

Larry Dean Belton
Larry Dean Belton, 71, of Mocksville, NC, passed away in his Davie County home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Larry was born on Nov. 30, 1950 in Forsyth County, son of the late William H. Belton and Rebecca Ann Ratledge. Larry graduated from Parkland High School with the class of...
Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard
Mrs. Elizabeth Neely Turner Leonard, 74, of Sunset Circle, Mocksville, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on Sept. 11, 1947 in Davie County to the late Bruce Wilson and Frances Elizabeth Jones Turner. Mrs. Leonard was a lifelong member of Jericho Church of Christ and...
Benjamin ‘Benny’ F. King
Mr. Benjamin “Benny” F. King of Bermuda Run went home with the Lord on July 28, 2022. He was born in Davie County on Oct. 12, 1936 to Franklin Alexander King and Ila Mae Howard King and was one of nine surviving children. As a young boy, he enjoyed rabbit and squirrel hunting and loved playing baseball with his brothers. Benny was a lifelong sports fan. He was particularly fond of the New York Yankees, NASCAR racing, and the Duke Blue Devils basketball team.
