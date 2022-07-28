Elections director retiring

Mr. Benjamin “Benny” F. King of Bermuda Run went home with the Lord on July 28, 2022. He was born in Davie County on Oct. 12, 1936 to Franklin Alexander King and Ila Mae Howard King and was one of nine surviving children. As a young boy, he enjoyed rabbit and squirrel hunting and loved playing baseball with his brothers. Benny was a lifelong sports fan. He was particularly fond of the New York Yankees, NASCAR racing, and the Duke Blue Devils basketball team.

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO