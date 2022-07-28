See Ana De Armas Transform Into Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ Trailer (VIDEO)

www.tvinsider.com
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Billy Bob Thornton and Wife Connie Angland Make Rare Appearance at TheGray Man Premiere
Billy Bob Thornton took date night to the red carpet this week. The Academy Award winner, 66, made a rare appearance with wife Connie Angland as they stepped out Thursday for the premiere of his new Netflix action thriller The Gray Man at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94
L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
Nichelle Nichols, Pioneering 'Star Trek' Actor, Dies At 89
The actor made history for her role as Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series."
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
John Wayne Thought ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actor Clark Gable Was an ‘Idiot’
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once told his daughter why he thought Clark Gable was an 'idiot' with no other career options.
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta
Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance
Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
Remembering Penny Marshall on the 30th Anniversary of A League Of Their Own.
This July marks the 30th anniversary of the incredible baseball movie, A League of Their Own. The guts and determination shown by director Penny Marshall were the driving force in sharing a part of American history that few knew.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
Dakota Johnson Says Dad Don Johnson ‘Couldn’t Really Stop Me’ From Becoming an Actor
Dakota Johnson's dad Don Johnson wanted to see her go off to college, but the young actor was determined to follow in her parents' footsteps.
