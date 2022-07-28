ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

See Ana De Armas Transform Into Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ Trailer (VIDEO)

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tvinsider.com

TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
E! News

Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
