Miami, FL

Moldy fruit and unsafe food in another Miami supermarket chain store failing inspection

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Mold on food and equipment are lowlights from the most recent failed inspection of a Price Choice Foodmarket in Miami Gardens.

A Florida Department of Agriculture inspector will be back at 18351 NW 27th Ave. by Monday for a re-inspection.

Old food. Dirty equipment. More Presidente stores in Miami and Broward fail inspection

Unlike restaurant inspections by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, a failed inspection doesn’t automatically shut down a grocery store, convenience store, food distributor, food processor or food storage facility. An inspector can, however, put Stop-Use Orders on areas of the business.

You can file a complaint with the Ag Department about an establishment online.

Mold, old food on 'clean' slicer, no permit: a Coral Gables coffee bar fails inspection

Here’s some of what Inspector Simeon Carrero found on July 18 when he swung by Price Choice No. 2.

▪ “Several tomatoes” in the produce area’s wooden display and cold holding unit had a “mold-like” growth.

▪ In the produce area, the kitchen, meat and seafood areas, “soil on the walls, ceilings and floors throughout backroom areas.”

▪ The ambient thermometers in the cold units of the meat, seafood, produce and deli areas were “in disrepair.” When food can’t be kept under 41 degrees or over 135 degrees in hot holding units, it becomes eligible to be tossed in the garbage as unfit to sell.

▪ Falling into that category were the melons in the retail area’s cold holding unit that measured 56 to 57 degrees and fried plantains, beef empanadas and scrambled eggs in the deli hot holding area that measured 94 to 118 degrees.

▪ Chicken was being thawed at room temperature inside the three-compartment sink. That’s a no-no that can turn chicken into a Bacteria Buick Electra 225 as the bad stuff starts growing on the outside before the inside is thawed.

▪ Also, that chicken in the same meat department three-compartment sink that had “soil buildup and some kind of mold buildup inside the three-compartment sink.”

▪ “Kitchen and produce area, observed several small flies throughout the departments.”

▪ The meat department had more than its share of problems. “Observed raw chicken had been cut with raw beef with the same ban saw, all the juices dripping together.” All that chicken and beef got trashed.

▪ The same department had a “soiled meat tenderizer and big meat grinder with old food residue.”

Comments / 5

Edward Alvarez
4d ago

Buying food in Spanish Supermarket is like buying your own death. They don't have any morals and they just want to take your money. Half of the employees don't understand food hygiene or have a saying that don't happen where I come from.

Reply(1)
3
 

CBS Miami

Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population

MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
MIAMI, FL
matadornetwork.com

This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation

If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
MIAMI, FL
