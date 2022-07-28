Gas Prices, Demystified

okmag.com
Oil prices fall as weak factory data fuels global demand concerns
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped again on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as major crude producers meet this week to determine whether to increase supply.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security, national news agency Bernama reported. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Bernama said. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: 3 killed in minibus evacuating Kherson, officials say; Kyiv investigating 752 cases of treason
A minibus carrying people fleeing a Russian-occupied village in Kherson was hit, reports say; Ukraine’s state security service says treason most rife in Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson
Myanmar violence, Ukraine war loom over ASEAN meetings
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing’s growing ambitions in the region.
Taiwan and China step up military rhetoric as expected Pelosi visit looms
Taiwan’s defence ministry has warned it would appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to “enemy threats”, as China stepped up its military rhetoric on the day of a highly controversial expected visit to Taipei by US speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a statement on Tuesday, the defence ministry said...
Tuesday briefing: Why hunger is as big a threat as Covid
In today’s newsletter: The war in Ukraine, spiralling inflation and the climate emergency are affecting food security. John Vidal explains the links between inflation, war, the climate emergency and food security
Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit risks creating greater instability between the US and China
Neither the United States nor China has overt interests in their budding superpower rivalry boiling over into open military clashes despite soaring tensions ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan.
U.S. says Russia using 'nuclear shield' in Ukraine, risks terrible accident
UNITED NATIONS/KYIV, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States has accused Russia of using Ukraine's biggest nuclear power plant as a "nuclear shield" by stationing troops there, preventing Ukrainian forces from returning fire and risking a terrible nuclear accident.
