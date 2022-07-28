ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gas Prices, Demystified

By Kimberly Burk
okmag.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
okmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security, national news agency Bernama reported. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Bernama said. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
The Associated Press

Myanmar violence, Ukraine war loom over ASEAN meetings

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are gathering in the Cambodian capital for meetings addressing persisting violence in Myanmar and other issues, joined by top diplomats from the United States, China, Russia and other world powers amid tensions over the invasion of Ukraine and concerns over Beijing’s growing ambitions in the region.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden

Comments / 0

Community Policy