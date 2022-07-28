Gas Prices, Demystified

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been clouded by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security, national news agency Bernama reported. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Bernama said. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi...

