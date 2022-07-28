WeylChem issues statement following hazmat incident

wach.com
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
wach.com
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
wach.com
Deputies investigating SC shooting that sent one person to hospital
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck. Deputies say the incident happened on the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive...
Raleigh News & Observer
Teenager dies in suspected drowning after baptism was held at SC park, coroner says
A South Carolina teenager died Sunday in a suspected drowning hours after he was baptized, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said. Jorge Roberto Morales Ramirez’s body was recovered at about 5 p.m. from a pond known as the swimming hole at Lee State Park, Deputy Coroner Chad Cunningham told The State Monday.
Small fire extinguished at Columbia firearms manufacturer's facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say they have extinguished a small fire that led to a temporary evacuation of employees at a firearms manufacturer's facility on Sunday, officials say. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that crews arrived at 797 Old Clemson Road, the address of FN America, LLC, to...
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a Columbia murder suspect. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said they’d asked the United States Marshals Service for assistance in finding Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor. Investigators said on June 15, 2022 CPD was dispatched to 3301 Harden Street Extension on reports...
wfxb.com
1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Elgin, S.C.
Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck around 1:24 a.m. yesterday and was reported with a 1.7 magnitude. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
WIS-TV
West Nile Virus reported in Columbia, mosquito control expert weighs in
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last two days the City of Columbia has been spraying for mosquitos after DHEC announced a case of West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood.
Here's why DHEC pool inspections are necessary
IRMO, S.C. — Summertime means pool inspections. They're common right now across the state of South Carolina. In fact, DHEC checks over 7,000 pools two times unannounced a year. The agency is required to keep swimming areas safe throughout the summer with inspections. As of recent, one pool in...
wach.com
Kershaw County schools short staffed, but will manage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of school is already in the books in Kershaw County. Which also means the district is the first to start the school year facing a critical issue, many districts around the state are dealing with. We’re talking about a staffing shortage. The...
The Post and Courier
SC juvenile justice agency security problems linger after civil rights settlement
COLUMBIA — As South Carolina’s troubled and understaffed juvenile justice agency tries to turn around after a federal civil rights case and calls to reform, security remains a problem at its Columbia facilities. Just a few months after the state Department of Juvenile Justice agreed with federal watchdogs...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies 16-year-old as Shorecrest Drive shooting victim
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim of a teenager that was killed in a shooting Sunday in Columbia. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide. Officials with...
wach.com
South Carolina Red Cross deploys volunteers to Kentucky
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — At least 30 people are dead in Kentucky after devastating flooding. Now, a group from South Carolina is helping survivors pick up the pieces. “It’s pretty devastating down here,” said Robert Mann, a Red Cross volunteer. Robert Mann, from Gaston, and four...
wach.com
Columbia police searching for missing 17-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old. Police say 17-year-old Freadrick Black was last seen by a relative at an Elmhurst Road home around 11:30 a.m. The teen has a medical condition that needs immediate attention. Freadrick stands 5’08” and weighs 150...
wach.com
Scam Alert: Scammers impersonating Lexington Police
The Lexington Police Department says they are aware of a telephone scam where a caller spoofs the departments non-emergency number to extort money from victims. The scam caller will claim that a victim has an arrest warrant and that the victim needs to pay it have it go away. Lexington...
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
