ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

WeylChem issues statement following hazmat incident

By Briasia Russ
wach.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wach.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire at church off Fairfield Road under investigation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire crews are on the scene of a fire reported at a local church. Details are still limited but Chief Aubrey Jenkins said the fire was at the Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church and about 35 firefighters responded. The church is on Crawford Road just off of Fairfield Road and just outside of Columbia. Jenkins said that crews had to temporarily close a block of Fairfield Road to run a water line across.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Deputies investigating SC shooting that sent one person to hospital

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck. Deputies say the incident happened on the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elgin, SC
wach.com

2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police and U.S. Marshals searching for Harden St. murder suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Marshals are searching for a Columbia murder suspect. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said they’d asked the United States Marshals Service for assistance in finding Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor. Investigators said on June 15, 2022 CPD was dispatched to 3301 Harden Street Extension on reports...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Sc Dhec#Weylcchem#Weylchem Us Inc
wfxb.com

1.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Elgin, S.C.

Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck around 1:24 a.m. yesterday and was reported with a 1.7 magnitude. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

West Nile Virus reported in Columbia, mosquito control expert weighs in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the last two days the City of Columbia has been spraying for mosquitos after DHEC announced a case of West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, mosquitoes become infected with the virus when they feed on infected birds that carry the virus in their blood.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's why DHEC pool inspections are necessary

IRMO, S.C. — Summertime means pool inspections. They're common right now across the state of South Carolina. In fact, DHEC checks over 7,000 pools two times unannounced a year. The agency is required to keep swimming areas safe throughout the summer with inspections. As of recent, one pool in...
IRMO, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
wach.com

Kershaw County schools short staffed, but will manage

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of school is already in the books in Kershaw County. Which also means the district is the first to start the school year facing a critical issue, many districts around the state are dealing with. We’re talking about a staffing shortage. The...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

South Carolina Red Cross deploys volunteers to Kentucky

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — At least 30 people are dead in Kentucky after devastating flooding. Now, a group from South Carolina is helping survivors pick up the pieces. “It’s pretty devastating down here,” said Robert Mann, a Red Cross volunteer. Robert Mann, from Gaston, and four...
KENTUCKY STATE
wach.com

Columbia police searching for missing 17-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old. Police say 17-year-old Freadrick Black was last seen by a relative at an Elmhurst Road home around 11:30 a.m. The teen has a medical condition that needs immediate attention. Freadrick stands 5’08” and weighs 150...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Scam Alert: Scammers impersonating Lexington Police

The Lexington Police Department says they are aware of a telephone scam where a caller spoofs the departments non-emergency number to extort money from victims. The scam caller will claim that a victim has an arrest warrant and that the victim needs to pay it have it go away. Lexington...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
ELGIN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy