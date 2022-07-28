Stabbing Westward Cancel Tour as Singer Christopher Hall Reveals Throat Cancer Diagnosis

loudwire.com
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
Moon Tooth Guitarist Hospitalized After Seizure, Band Seeks Fans’ Support
Progressive hard rock band Moon Tooth dropped off their summer U.S. tour supporting fellow rockers Cave In last week after the New York-based quartet said they experienced a medical emergency with a then-unidentified Moon Tooth member. On Friday (July 29), the band released a new detailed statement explaining that their...
Jackie Evancho, 22, Reveals She Has Bones of an '80-Year-Old' Due to Anorexia-Caused Osteoporosis
After suffering from an eating disorder for seven years, Jackie Evancho is ready to make a change. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the singer, 22, opens up about her battle with anorexia and how she's working to get healthy. While she's struggled with disordered eating since she was a...
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley Health Issues: What Caused Rocker To Become So Heavy Before Death?
Elvis Presley seemingly lost his King of Rock and Roll title during his final days and lived as "Fat Elvis" instead. Presley's dramatic physical transformation horrified his fans - even Linda Thompson - as he was a far cry from what he looked like during his heyday. Even on the...
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Allegedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying on Tour, But Here's the Truth
Nicole Kidman allegedly has some rules for Keith Urban when he goes on tour, per a recent report from InTouch Weekly. But, is that actually the case? Suggest reported that Kidman and Urban's dynamic isn't what it appears to be. According to InTouch Weekly's report, Kidman was in Las Vegas...
Leave It to Beaver Star Tony Dow in His 'Last Hours' After Cancer Diagnosis, Son Says
UPDATE: Tony Dow is on his deathbed, his family told media outlets on Tuesday after it was incorrectly reported by the 77-year-old Leave It To Beaver star's management team that he had died. "This is a difficult time," son Christopher told Fox News Digital. "Yes he is still alive but...
Cause of Death Revealed for Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas
Several months ago, country music legend Hank Williams Jr.‘s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, passed away at just 58 years old. Now, following her death on March 22nd of this year, it has been revealed that the musician’s partner passed away due to complications from surgery. According to TMZ,...
Ashley Judd Says She Doesn't Blame Late Mother Naomi For Suicide As She Reflects On Mental Illness
Ashley Judd spoke out about the tragic passing of her beloved mother, singer Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at 76 just three months ago. Radar has learned that her greatest wish for Naomi is that "when she transitioned, she was hopefully able to let go of any guilt or shame that she carried."
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
People
Ruth Buzzi's Husband Shares the Actress and Comedian Has Suffered a Series of 'Devastating Strokes'
Actress Ruth Buzzi is "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering several strokes, her husband Kent Perkins shared in a heartbreaking social media post. On Tuesday, Perkins posted a photo of the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress celebrating her 85th birthday last year, smiling while holding a piece of pie. "This photo...
insideedition.com
John Davidson, 1970s Hollywood Heartthrob Who Seemingly Disappeared, Is Living His Best Life at the Age of 80
In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere. With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.
John Mayer's Dead & Company canceled concert due to musician's family medical emergency
John Mayer canceled a Dead & Company tour stop Wednesday due to his father's hospitalization. It is unclear what the health scare was specifically related to. "This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care," Mayer wrote on his Instagram story, USA Today reported.
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
ETOnline.com
Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart
Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!. The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’
Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
'I don’t really accept he’s not here anymore': Amanda Redman reveals her pain at New Tricks co-star Dennis Waterman's death which 'knocked her sideways'
Amanda Redman has revealed her New Tricks co-star Dennis Waterman's death 'knocked me sideways'. The legendary TV actor died in May at the age of 74 following a secret two-year battle with lung cancer. And two months after his passing, Amanda, 64, Dennis' long time friend of 40 years admitted...
Popculture
Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate
Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
‘American Idol’ Finalist Hired a Bodyguard Following Nicole Kidman’s Advice to ‘Invest in Security’
One “American Idol” alum is opening up about the powerful advice she received from famed actress Nicole Kidman. Melinda Doolittle, a finalist on “Idol’s” sixth season, recently opened up during an interview for the singing competition’s 20th anniversary. According to the vocalist, she met...
People
Shania Twain Reflects on 'Grief' of Mutt Lange Divorce amid 'Scary' Lyme Disease in Netflix Documentary
Shania Twain is opening up about one the darkest periods of her life — during which she struggled with both a divorce and the effects of a Lyme disease diagnosis — in a new, career-spanning documentary. The "You're Still the One" singer, 56, spoke candidly about both the...
