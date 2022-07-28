Frontier Days: Day 5 rodeo results at the ‘Daddy of ’em All’

capcity.news
capcity.news
Obituaries: Cermak, Crandall, Davenport, Dike, Jones, Kornegay, Nadeau, Powell
Joi Cermak (Burr), of Cheyenne, passed away in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was born on May 11, 1957 in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Joe and Joyce Burr (Ellenberger). She is survived by her daughter Christina (Chris) Alba, son Darren (Claire) Morse and their four children. Joi was preceded in death by...
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
capcity.news
National gas price falls for 7th week; Laramie County prices fall 11 cents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the seventh consecutive week, coming in 15.9 cents cheaper from a week ago to $4.17, price tracker GasBuddy reported Monday. The national average for a gallon of diesel also fell down by 14.8 cents in the last week to $5.27.
capcity.news
WYDOT District 1 to hold annual STIP Presentation on Aug. 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 recently announced that it will be holding its annual STIP presentation on Aug. 2. The State Transportation Improvement Program — or STIP — presentation will be an opportunity for local residents to see what work will be happening in the next few years.
capcity.news
Frontier Days: Cowboys continue fight for places in Championship Sunday during Saturday’s semis
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Tyson Durfey may be a former tie-down roping world champion that’s won over $2 million in his rodeo career, but a Cheyenne Frontier Days title has always eluded him. The 38-year-old Texan’s time at the “Daddy of ’em All” has been full of so much...
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter’s beds have been full...
KKTV
2 people from Colorado die in small plane crash
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV) - Two men from Colorado passed away following a plane crash in Nebraska. The crash happened on Monday in McPherson County, north of Ringgold. Both people on the aircraft died, 80-year-old James Michael Holland of Fort Collins and 58-year-old Daniel Benedict Zahner of Boulder. As of...
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
capcity.news
Frontier Days: Saturday schedule includes the final Grand Parade and Union Pacific “Big Boy” arrival
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ‘Daddy of ’em All’ is coming to an end, and the schedule gives attendees a chance to take in the last of this 10-day event. Cheyenne Frontier Days is partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative for its second year to sell the Cowboys Stompin’ Hunger T-shirt at official CFD merchandise outlets at the park today. All proceeds benefit anti-hunger organizations in Wyoming.
capcity.news
Frontier Days: ‘Daddy of ’em All’ closes the show on 2022 festival with rodeo finals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s Championship Sunday at the “Daddy of ’em All.”. Rodeo athletes will battle for glory beginning at 1 p.m. at Frontier Park Arena, aiming to secure prized winning buckles for top performances as the 2022 edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days officially comes to an end.
1310kfka.com
CSP: Truck driver in I-25 crash that killed 5 had ‘canceled’ license
The driver behind the wheel of a truck that crashed and killed five people on I-25 in Weld County was apparently driving with a canceled commercial driver’s license. The Colorado State Patrol won’t say why the driver’s license was canceled, but a federal report, obtained by Denver News 9, shows the driver didn’t have a valid medical certificate. Since that’s a requirement to operate a truck, it could have led to the license cancellation. The report also shows the truck’s brakes were “out of adjustment” and weren’t equipped with an antilock brake system. The June 13th crash killed five members of a Wyoming family. For more on this story, check out https://www.9news.com/.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board to hold meeting Aug. 9
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Historic Preservation Board for Cheyenne will be holding its regular meeting for July on Tuesday, Aug. 9. This meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at 2101 O’Neil Ave. at 6 p.m. This meeting is also available to join via Zoom. The...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Frontier Days concessions serving up something new
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - One of the best parts of going to Cheyenne Frontier Days is the food!. From the classic favorites of turkey legs to corn dogs and lemonade. There’s something familiar and something new every year. This year folks can look forward to new sweet...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne accepting applications for Housing and Community Development Advisory Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that it is accepting applications for membership to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Council. For all interested parties, online and PDF applications are available here. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Aug. 12, by 5 p.m. The...
capcity.news
Public Service Committee to review amendment regarding sanitary sewer system requirements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Several amendments that could grant exceptions to residents regarding the sanitary sewer system are up for consideration by the Public Service Committee this week. The amendment in question would affect two sections of Chapter 13, Sewer System of Title 13, Public Services, of the code of...
Greeley Police Seek Information in Homicide of Juvenile
On Thursday, July 21 at 1:13 am, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North 31st Avenue reference an assist medical call. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and discovered a 16-year-old juvenile male victim with serious injuries. The victim was transported to...
