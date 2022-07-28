KCHD encourages parents to make sure kids' vaccinations are up-to-date

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An assisted living facility is collecting supplies to help younger students stay prepared for school and succeed with their studies. The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer's Center of Excellence in West Knoxville is hosting a "Stuff the Bus" event. As part of the event, they decorated a transportation van and are collecting donations of all kinds of school supplies. They hope to collect enough supplies to fully pack the box before delivering it to students.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO