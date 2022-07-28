KCHD encourages parents to make sure kids' vaccinations are up-to-date

www.wbir.com
Related
New Lonsdale Elementary School opens ahead of 2022-23 school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County leaders and students gathered on Monday for the ribbon-cutting of the new Lonsdale Elementary School. The new school is 94,400 square feet and features 36 classrooms, four teacher work areas, two special education classroom suites, a 7,100-square-foot gym, a music room, an art room, a library and a storm shelter that will house approximately 935 people. The school will have the capacity for approximately 800 students.
Mission of Hope fills two buses with donations of school supplies over tax-free weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the tax-free weekend, Mission of Hope held a "Pack the Bus" event to collect donations of school supplies and help students in rural Appalachia prepare for the new school year. On Monday, they said they collected enough donations of backpacks, pencils, paper and other school...
'Night and day' | New procedure helped East Tennessee woman go from prescription opioids to pain-free
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jane David spent nearly 20 years living with chronic pain. She said multiple car accidents over the years had made it worse. "I wasn't able to walk, couldn't do all the gardening, pain when I was cooking," she said. "Just pain, constant pain." She thought she'd...
KPD graduates 80 people from Crisis Intervention Team training program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday they graduated 80 employees from a training program meant to show police officers how to appropriately help people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse-related crisis. The Crisis Intervention Team training program was developed between advocates, law enforcement leaders, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
How to help curb the increasing frequency of bear-human conflict
TENNESSEE, USA — As Tennessee's human population keeps growing, black bears are looking for ways to adapt, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. According to recent census data, Tennessee ranks eighth nationally among the fastest growing states as nearly 200,000 people have relocated to the volunteer state since 2019. TWRA said that 7 million people now call Tennessee home.
Knox Co. BOE to vote on agreement to buy 32 acres of land for new elementary school in Farragut
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
People recommended to mask up in Knox County again after CDC places more East TN counties under 'high' COVID risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Art exhibition opens at Gatlinburg's Anna Porter Public Library to promote healing nearly 6 years after wildfires
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A collaborative art project opened in Gatlinburg on Monday in hopes of helping the continued recovery of the community nearly six years after wildfires devastated Sevier County. The Anna Porter Public Library in Gatlinburg partnered with the University of Tennessee Libraries and the city of Gatlinburg...
'Stuff the Bus' event fills bus with school supplies to support students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An assisted living facility is collecting supplies to help younger students stay prepared for school and succeed with their studies. The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer's Center of Excellence in West Knoxville is hosting a "Stuff the Bus" event. As part of the event, they decorated a transportation van and are collecting donations of all kinds of school supplies. They hope to collect enough supplies to fully pack the box before delivering it to students.
Knox Co. Schools program hopes to retain and develop the skills of educators of color
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Education leaders with Knox County Schools gathered Wednesday to hear a few reports from advisory groups and discuss their upcoming agenda. One of those groups was the Tennessee Educators Color Alliance. The group connects teachers of color to help stronger accountability systems in education systems across...
Meet the woman who spends her days finding resources for community for free
CORRYTON, Tenn. — A former healthcare social worker in Knox County is working to make it easier for people struggling to find help. Over the course of the past few years, she single-handedly compiled a 'Red Book' full of hundreds of resources, big and small. "Pretty much anything the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETVCS: Public's help needed in locating man wanted for rape
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a Facebook post from the non-profit. Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales is believed to be in the Sevierville or East Tennessee area, the ETVCS...
District Attorney report explores overdose fatality connections to criminal justice system
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Office of the District Attorney General in Knox County released a new report on Monday, revealing that 533 people died due to a drug overdose in 2021. It was a 29% increase compared to 2020. The Fatal Overdose Victims and The Criminal Justice System report...
WBIR
The Smoky Mountain Humane Society needing donations for animal shelter
The Smoky Mountain Human Society will stop serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. The shelter will now have to solely rely on public donations.
'Unacceptable': Scott Co. sheriff suspends 2 deputies amid internal review of video
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips announced he has suspended two deputies as his office conducts an internal review of a video circulating through the county involving three deputies. The sheriff said he suspended two deputies pending the conclusion of a "full and complete" internal review...
Sweetwater City Schools still does not have contract for buses; school starts next week
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Sweetwater City Schools said it is still looking for a way to transport students as the start of the school year fast approaches. The first day of school in Monroe County is scheduled for August 5, but some families are wondering whether buses will be running.
TBI investigating July incident in which man died after interacting with ORPD
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to the death of a man during an encounter on July 24 with Oak Ridge police. The man has been identified as Tyler Jones, 39. On the afternoon of July 24, Oak Ridge Police Department...
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
Knox Co. Health Department reports 961 new COVID-19 cases over past week
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department reported 961 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a slight uptick compared to the number of cases they reported the week before. Their data shows the number of new cases per day and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is trending slightly up, but still nowhere near previous peaks of the pandemic.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0