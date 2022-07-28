ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Connecticut police discover woman, 3 children dead inside Danbury home

By Stephanie Pagones
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: 3 Children Injured When Branch Hits Them

2022-08-01@1:38pm–#Stratford CT– 3 children were injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street this afternoon. The tree was located at the picnic tables. According to radio reports, one child had a head injury, another with facial injuries, and another with a shoulder injury. They were all transported to the hospital by Stratford EMS.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
BETHANY, CT
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
NewsTimes

Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting

DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police#Dead Inside#Murder#Fox News Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH

Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Man Drowns At Rye Boat Basin

A man was found dead from drowning at a boat basin in the area, according to authorities. The incident took in Rye around 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Rye Boat Basin on Milton Road. Officers responded to the boat basin on a report of an unidentified man...
RYE, NY
WTNH

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fox News

Fox News

774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy