Connecticut police discover woman, 3 children dead inside Danbury home

The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Stratford News: 3 Children Injured When Branch Hits Them
2022-08-01@1:38pm–#Stratford CT– 3 children were injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street this afternoon. The tree was located at the picnic tables. According to radio reports, one child had a head injury, another with facial injuries, and another with a shoulder injury. They were all transported to the hospital by Stratford EMS.
'I Take My Kids With Me': Danbury Mom Left Note Before Apparent Triple-Murder/Suicide
The Fairfield County mother who is accused of killing her three children before killing herself had been crying for days and left a suicide note for her husband, according to a new report. The apparent triple murder-suicide happened on Wednesday, July 27 in Danbury, on Whaley Street. The children, Junior...
Register Citizen
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
Hudson Valley Teen Still Missing From New York, Cops Ask For Help
Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a missing teen from the region. It's been almost four months since 16-year-old Aaliyah Jennings went missing from Dutchess County. Police Search For Missing Teen From Dutchess County, New York. On Friday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police...
NewsTimes
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
Norwalk Man, Age 60, Drowns Attempting To Save Woman, Police Say
A 60-year-old Fairfield County man drowned while attempting to save another person struggling in the water. The incident took place in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, July 31. Police responded to the beach after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an...
Seen Her? Police Issue Alert For Town Of Poughkeepsie Girl Who's Been Missing Since April
Police issued an alert about a 16-year-old Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since April. In Dutchess County, The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, said in an announcement on Friday, July 29, that Aaliyah Jennings went missing on Monday, April 4. Aaliyah is described as being 5-foot-3 and 185...
ALERT CENTER: Danbury man arrested for driving over 160 mph in New Hampshire
A Danbury man was arrested for driving over 160 mph in New Hampshire, state police say.
Grandfather Of 6-Year-Old Cancer Patient Killed In Motorcycle Crash In Copake
A Hudson Valley family already grappling with their 6-year-old daughter’s cancer diagnosis has been jolted by a new tragedy. Dutchess County resident Michael Manetta, age 54, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Columbia County on Sunday, July 31, New York State Police said. A preliminary investigation found that...
Woman killed in wrong-way crash in Bridgeport remembered as face of local animal hospital
Monica Wilson, from Westport, was killed a week ago Sunday when a wrong-way driver hit her head-on in Bridgeport on Route 8 near Exit 2.
Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested
A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
UK Man Driving Wrong Way In Hudson Valley, NY, Seriously Injures 2 Kids
A UK Man was arrested for driving the wrong way in the Hudson Valley and causing a horrific accident that left two children fighting for their lives. On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 12:37 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Rd in Blauvelt, New York.
Man shot along Bronx Dominican Day Parade route, suspect in custody
A a suspect was taken into custody after one person was shot along the Dominican Parade route in the Bronx Sunday evening, according to authorities.
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
Black bear enters Connecticut home, raids snacks from kitchen
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man doing yard work at his home went inside for a drink and found a black bear snacking in his kitchen. Christine Vannie of West Hartford said her husband, Bill, was working in the yard Sunday morning and decided to go inside for a drink.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
Man Drowns At Rye Boat Basin
A man was found dead from drowning at a boat basin in the area, according to authorities. The incident took in Rye around 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 at the Rye Boat Basin on Milton Road. Officers responded to the boat basin on a report of an unidentified man...
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
