Connecticut police discover woman, 3 children dead inside Danbury home

2022-08-01@1:38pm–#Stratford CT– 3 children were injured with non-life-threatening injuries at the Sterling House Day Camp located at 2283 Main Street this afternoon. The tree was located at the picnic tables. According to radio reports, one child had a head injury, another with facial injuries, and another with a shoulder injury. They were all transported to the hospital by Stratford EMS.

STRATFORD, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO