ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

New bubble tea shop coming to Ashburn Farm

theburn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.theburn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburn.com

Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location

A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Peri-Peri Original installs sign at new South Riding location

The sign has gone up at Peri-Peri Original, a new peri-peri chicken restaurant coming to South Riding. The restaurant is expected to open later this year in the South Riding Market Square shopping plaza. The new restaurant will be tucked into a spot between Moe’s Southwest Grill and the upcoming...
SOUTH RIDING, VA
mocoshow.com

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is Coming to Montgomery Village

Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is coming to the Montgomery Village Shopping Center, according to KLNB realty. The restaurant will be located in the brand new space next to the upcoming Starbucks. Earlier this year Hangry Joe’s opened a location at 2533 Ennals Ave in Wheaton and has additional locations opening at 10050 Darnestown Road in the Travilah Square shopping center and at 718-B Rockville Pike.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Ashburn, VA
Ashburn, VA
Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Loudoun County, VA
Lifestyle
Ashburn, VA
Lifestyle
City
Sterling, VA
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Food & Drinks
theburn.com

Bubble tea shop headed to Whitman Farm in southern Loudoun

It seems you can’t swing a bag of tapioca balls around these days without hitting a new bubble tea shop popping up somewhere in Loudoun County. The latest one to hit The Burn’s radar is called Kokee Tea. It’s coming to the Whitman Farm retail center in southern...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Bay Net

Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location

NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
NORTH BEACH, MD
DC News Now

Black Greek Fest returns on hot summer weekend

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The second annual Black Greek Festival has returned on one of the hottest weekends in the DMV. Dozens of people from several African American Greek sororities and fraternities came together to celebrate culture with the community. The hot temperatures did not stop people from showing up to the second annual […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Ashburn Farm#Giant#Mcdonald#Fresh Fruit Mojito#Asian
Commercial Observer

The Meridian Group to Break Ground on $150M Industrial Complex in Winchester

A joint venture between The Meridian Group and Wickshire Industrial will develop One Logistics Park, a $150 million, 2.7 million-square-foot industrial complex in Winchester, Va. The multiphase project will break ground this week for an approximately 1 million-square-foot tilt-up concrete, cross-dock industrial building. When complete, One Logistics Park will also...
WINCHESTER, VA
rockvillenights.com

Historic Chinese supermarket building demolished in Rockville (Photos)

Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
ROCKVILLE, MD
thezebra.org

Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon

Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Best NoVA Fairs and Festivals to Visit in August

Aug. 4–7 This Herndon fair will have rides, games, and plenty of food. You can learn how to properly milk a cow or goat, observe livestock, and check out other 4-H exhibits. There will also be plenty of live entertainment. 2709 West Ox Rd., Herndon. Peach Fuzztival. Aug. 6–7...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: Loudoun County Fair

The Loudoun County Fair returned once again last week, with live music, a rodeo, livestock auction, demolition derby, carnival rides, food, and more. And this year, Bear Chase Brewery General Manager Chris Suarez won the Kiss-A-Pig contest.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors

If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: The D.C. Narrow House

This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Weekly

Largest Crab Feast in the World Returns

It’s back! Often billed as the largest crab feast in the world, the 77th annual Rotary Club of Annapolis Crab Feast is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5, come rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The traditional format of the event took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic but the club did sell crabs-to-go. This year, the event returns to in-person dining.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
PWLiving

Discover Occoquan Aug. 13 to 21

Celebrate Occoquan businesses with a week of activities including interactive classes and free demonstrations hosted by town merchants, plus a Scavenger Hunt, Taste of Occoquan, and Sip & Shop event! Plus, Trivia Night, our famous Duck Splash, a corn hole tournament, a concert, and more! Visitors are invited to browse the town’s unique shops, boutiques, galleries, restaurants, and cafes to experience all that Occoquan has to offer. Details and schedules can be found at visitoccoquanva.com/discover.
OCCOQUAN, VA
fredericksburg.today

Spotsylvania Schools announce plan for free or reduced meals

From Spotsylvania County Schools-sent to parents and guardians:. Battlefield E.S. Battlefield Middle, Berkeley, Cedar Forest, Chancellor High, Chancellor Middle, Harrison Rd., John J. Wright, Lee Hill, Livingston, Massapanox, Post Oak, Riverview, Salem, Smith Station, Spotsylvania High, Spotswood, Thornburg, and Wilderness will be implementing a new option available to schools participating in the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) for school year 2022-2023.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination

The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy