NYC Mayor Adams endorses Elizabeth Crowley in Queens state Senate bid

New York Republicans are falling for Eric Adams
Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams is in an awkward position as the retired NYPD captain seeks to balance political allegiance and deliver on a key campaign promise to reduce city crime.
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan Saturday night to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in New York City shelters, and it’s estimated […]
Adams administration reverses course on NYC principals’ access to their school budgets
Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing school budgets, the mayor's office changed course. Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing their school budgets, the mayor’s office said it would restore their access. [ more › ]
NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York. REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office,...
Opinion: NY’s Mitchell-Lama Housing Should Be Preserved, Not Dismantled
“Dissolving our building’s Mitchell-Lama status would be a small but significant injustice in an already deeply unequal city. Shareholders who have long benefited from the program would be autonomously divesting some of the city’s affordable housing stock, and profiting from the conversion.”. Since I moved in at Cadman...
NYC education department bars school principals from reviewing their budgets amid lawsuit over cuts
The move – expected to cause disruption for school principals – is in response to a temporary restraining order, issued by a judge last week. [ more › ]
NYC Bishop Lamor Whitehead addresses lawsuit against him
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn bishop who was robbed at gunpoint during a service last Sunday says there's been too much focus on his lifestyle and not enough on the crime that happened inside his church.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, this comes amid news of a lawsuit against him.Bishop Lamor Whitehead fiercely defended himself at a press conference Friday, speaking just steps away from his Canarsie church that became a crime scene last weekend."And he must've knew something about a robbery. Are you kidding me? Let my church, give us some sympathy," he said.Police say three armed suspects, caught on...
Mayor Adams announces crackdown on unlicensed NYC waste haulers with mob ties
Mayor Adams and other local officials announced a takedown of three illegal garbage hauling companies in the city Wednesday — and one of the seedy firms has documented mob ties. The companies, LMC Trucking Corp., Ferreira Construction Co. and Bond Civil & Utility Construction Inc., have been hauling trash as part of a construction project at John F. Kennedy Airport without required licenses ...
An Upstate County Is Named New York’s Healthiest! Do You Agree?
The Capital Region has so much to offer when it comes to health. There’s the CDPHP bikes, lots of beautiful parks, and great natural areas to explore if you want to get out and exercise. If you’re looking for a meal, we have plenty of great, healthy restaurants to fit all tastes. There’s also a healthy sense of community and togetherness here.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
Speed cameras in NYC set to enforce 25 mph limit all day every day
NEW YORK — Starting Monday, speed cameras in New York City will operate 24 hours, seven days a week. The Department of Transportation says drivers who drive faster than 25 mph will be fined. The city has 2,000 automated speed cameras which were previously authorized by the state to...
This N.J. city is now America’s most expensive for renters, site says
If you’re a renter in Jersey City, we salute you. You’re paying the highest rent prices in the entire country, according to a report conducted by listings service Rent.com. And you saw the third largest increase in rent prices, year over year, in the United State. The average...
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
7 people shot in overnight shootings across New York City, with 1 dead and 1 critically injured
It was another violent night across New York City, with seven people shot over the course of just three hours Sunday into Monday.
As Demands for Her Resignation Increase, DeGise Spokesman Says No
A spokesman for Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise has put the kibosh on speculation that she will resign following last week’s hit-and-run, in spite of a report seeming to show that it took DeGise six hours to report the accident to police and calls for her to do so. “Councilwoman DeGise...
Bye, Bye Mosquitoes: These NYC Neighborhoods Will Be Sprayed Next Week
Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered. The city's health department plans to spray additional sections of Staten Island and hit Brooklyn next week with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Some spots on Staten Island and Queens were sprayed this past Tuesday. The...
Applications are now open for $2 million in grants through the NYC Women’s Fund
The New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) announced the open application period for the fourth round of grants for the NYC Women’s Fund for Media, Music and Theatre. The NYC Women’s Fund has...
