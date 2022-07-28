ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYC Mayor Adams endorses Elizabeth Crowley in Queens state Senate bid

nypressnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

Who’s running for Congress in New York

New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan Saturday night to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in New York City shelters, and it’s estimated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Elections
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
Queens, NY
Government
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Gothamist

Adams administration reverses course on NYC principals’ access to their school budgets

Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing school budgets, the mayor's office changed course. Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing their school budgets, the mayor’s office said it would restore their access. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrienne Adams
Person
Elizabeth Crowley
Person
Gregory Meeks
CBS New York

NYC Bishop Lamor Whitehead addresses lawsuit against him

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn bishop who was robbed at gunpoint during a service last Sunday says there's been too much focus on his lifestyle and not enough on the crime that happened inside his church.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, this comes amid news of a lawsuit against him.Bishop Lamor Whitehead fiercely defended himself at a press conference Friday, speaking just steps away from his Canarsie church that became a crime scene last weekend."And he must've knew something about a robbery. Are you kidding me? Let my church, give us some sympathy," he said.Police say three armed suspects, caught on...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams announces crackdown on unlicensed NYC waste haulers with mob ties

Mayor Adams and other local officials announced a takedown of three illegal garbage hauling companies in the city Wednesday — and one of the seedy firms has documented mob ties. The companies, LMC Trucking Corp., Ferreira Construction Co. and Bond Civil & Utility Construction Inc., have been hauling trash as part of a construction project at John F. Kennedy Airport without required licenses ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Queens Senate#Democratic City Council#New Yorkers#The City Council
mychamplainvalley.com

Amtrak launches first train to New York City

Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
jcitytimes.com

As Demands for Her Resignation Increase, DeGise Spokesman Says No

A spokesman for Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise has put the kibosh on speculation that she will resign following last week’s hit-and-run, in spite of a report seeming to show that it took DeGise six hours to report the accident to police and calls for her to do so. “Councilwoman DeGise...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy