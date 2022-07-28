NYC Mayor Adams endorses Elizabeth Crowley in Queens state Senate bid

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn bishop who was robbed at gunpoint during a service last Sunday says there's been too much focus on his lifestyle and not enough on the crime that happened inside his church.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, this comes amid news of a lawsuit against him.Bishop Lamor Whitehead fiercely defended himself at a press conference Friday, speaking just steps away from his Canarsie church that became a crime scene last weekend."And he must've knew something about a robbery. Are you kidding me? Let my church, give us some sympathy," he said.Police say three armed suspects, caught on...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO