Nearly 121,000 pounds of litter collected in Marion County during June 2022

ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue seeking vendor to provide work uniforms
The City of Ocala is soliciting quotes for a vendor to provide work uniforms for Ocala Fire Rescue employees. The request for quotes is currently posted through the City of Ocala’s Procurement and Contracting Office and runs through Thursday, August 11 at 2 p.m. According to the scope of...
mycbs4.com
Eight arrested for an illegal cockfighting operation in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested eight people today, Aug. 1st, for an illegal cockfighting operation. The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday, July 30th, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST), MCSO, AIR-1, and Marion County Animal Control (MCAC) developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for an illegal cockfighting operation located at 6950 NW 44th Ave in Ocala.
WCJB
Fort King national historic landmark will undergo maintenance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort King national historic landmark will close for maintenance on Monday. Park grounds at Fort King national historic landmark at 3925 E Fort King St are closed. It begins at 8 a.m. They will be closed until noon but are excited to be opening back...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake commissioners add pay raise for themselves to budget
Lady Lake Commissioners are seeking a pay raise for the upcoming fiscal year. At the urging of its newest member, Ed Freeman, the commission agreed to a $35 per month raise to each commissioner’s monthly stipend, which is a 5 percent increase over the current $700 per month. The move came at a budget workshop meeting last week at Lady Lake Town Hall.
villages-news.com
Wildwood teen nabbed with loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana
A Wildwood teen was nabbed with a loaded gun and more than 2,000 grams of marijuana. Ernest Bernard Cooper III, 19, who was already wanted on a warrant charging him with a weapons offense, was found hiding in the backseat a black 2006 Hyundai at about 8 p.m. Friday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Bicyclist riding with beer and drugs arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441
A bicyclist riding with beer and drugs was arrested on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. John Randall Langford, 61, who lives at 236 Griffin View Drive in Lady Lake, was riding south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 against northbound traffic when he caught the eye of a Lady Lake police officer. A check revealed that Langford is on probation in Lake County, with a special provision that he is subject to search, according to an arrest report.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
ocala-news.com
Ocala FPRA to honor chapter, state leaders during ‘Starting Gate’ event
The Ocala Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association will hold its monthly professional development meeting and a special “Starting Gate” recognition event on Friday, August 19 at the Ocala Golf Club. The program will be held from noon to 1 p.m., with networking starting at 11:30 a.m....
villages-news.com
Visually impaired residents concerned about safety while walking in The Villages
Neighbors in the Village of Tamarind Grove, such as Julie Solomon, have expressed concern over a blind person walking on the street with just a white cane. Cars do not observe the 15 mile per hour speed limit. “While it is true that the blind cannot see, they are invisible...
ocala-news.com
Florida Sheriffs Association announces new board for 2022-2023, Marion County Sheriff named Chairman
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) for the 2022-2023 year. The FSA, which is one of the largest and most successful law enforcement associations in the United States, recently announced its leadership for the 2022-2023 year:. President –...
villages-news.com
Man riding bicycle without lights also unlawfully carrying two Social Security cards
A man riding a bicycle without lights was found to be in unlawful possession of two Social Security cards. Christopher Eugene Gilliam, 29, was riding a bicycle at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on NE 139th Avenue when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report. During a traffic stop, Gilliam initially gave the deputy a false name. When the deputy learned it was a bogus identity, Gilliam admitted he was wanted on a Lake County warrant and did not want his true identity discovered.
villages-news.com
Roofing scams in the Villages
The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
Villages Daily Sun
Charter School welcomes 92 new employees
Jamie Mick was visiting friends in The Villages a few years ago when she first saw The Villages Charter School. “I’m going to work there one day,” Mick remembers thinking. Now, the Village of Pine Hills resident is preparing to start her first year as a first-grade teacher at The Villages Charter Elementary School Primary Center. Schools across the country have been facing the challenge of a national education-employee shortage, and school districts are in need of teachers, bus drivers, custodians, substitutes and more. School districts in the tri-county area worked hard all summer to recruit employees to fill the gap for local students before school started back up, and many schools saw some success.
alachuachronicle.com
Less transparency on crime in Alachua County as arrest reports are no longer available on weekends
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua Chronicle is one of only two or three media outlets in Alachua County that provide daily reporting on crime, and our reports are the most detailed by far, giving information from the probable cause narrative in the arrest report, the criminal history of the suspect, and bail amounts when available. We do this seven days a week.
click orlando
Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
WESH
Arson suspected in Lake County house fire, investigators say
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A house fire is Lake County is believed to be arson, according to investigators. Firefighters shared video of the home in flames late Saturday night. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ocala-news.com
Several more residents share their thoughts on Marion County’s grocery shopping options
In response to recent letters in support of bringing a Costco to Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the county’s grocery shopping options. “To the person wanting more shopping options because they can’t find what they want in existing stores: I guess I’ve missed...
ocala-news.com
OPD offers Explorers program for youth interested in law enforcement
The Ocala Police Department is giving younger members of the community an opportunity to experience what it is like to work in law enforcement. The OPD Explorers program, which is led by Officer Gurney, is designed for young people between the ages of 14 and 20 who are interested in the field of criminal justice. Each Explorer gets to participate in a wide range of activities, including self-defense, patrol procedures, traffic stops, and more.
ocala-news.com
Belleview resident discusses Marion County’s grocer options
To Diane Turner – you may want Costco, but the vast majority of us don’t care. There are constant complaints from others about slowing or stopping the growth of Marion County. You can’t have it both ways. We have two Sam’s Clubs and a BJ’s that you...
90% of human skeleton found at Florida gated community, officials say
Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.
