Pennsylvania's first court hearing begins for 800 mail-in votes

US Supreme Court gun ruling leads to new Massachusetts bill
A Massachusetts bill aimed at recasting the state's gun laws in the wake of last month's Supreme Court ruling making it harder for states to limit access to firearms was approved by lawmakers Monday. Democratic leaders — who have pledged to draft tougher legislation when they come back into formal...
MN pharmacist sued for refusing to fill prescription for emergency contraception because of religious beliefs
A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman's human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on...
Massachusetts' last-known Salem 'witch' exonerated more than 320 years later
A Massachusetts woman – the last known state resident to have been legally classified as a witch – who was wrongly convicted of witchcraft and sentenced to death more than three centuries ago has finally been exonerated, according to reports. Elizabeth Johnson, Jr., was condemned to death in...
Texas man gets more than 7 years for role in January 6 riot
A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Texas man to more than seven years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The sentence for Guy Reffitt, a member of the Texas Three Percenters militia group, is the longest so far imposed among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.
Pennsylvania dept of education website lists gender-neutral pronouns 'ze,' 'xe,' for students
The Pennsylvania Department of Education website lists "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" as gender-neutral pronouns that some students may prefer and advises teachers to ask before making false assumptions about someone’s gender identity. A page on the education department website, titled, "Creating Gender-Inclusive Schools and Classrooms," includes a section...
‘Completely Dishonest’: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) Fact-Checks Jon Stewart On Burn Pit Legislation
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) joined the Guy Benson Show to fact-check comedian Jon Stewart over a proposed funding bill benefiting veterans. Senator Toomey fact-checked Stewart over the legislation saying,. “But here’s the thing where he’s just being so dishonest. My amendment, if adopted, doesn’t change a penny of spending....
Pro-life NY leaders slam Hochul, AG James for 'miserably' failing state at reopening of 'firebombed' office
The Buffalo, New York, pregnancy center that was "firebombed" by suspected pro-abortion radicals earlier this summer officially reopened this week. CompassCare celebrated the reconstruction with a ribbon-cutting ceremony as well as stern remarks from conservative New York politicians aimed at Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Attorney General Letitia James for their responses to the attack.
Texas Gov. Abbott invites NYC and DC mayors to visit southern border and see 'humanitarian crisis firsthand'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invited to the mayors of New York City and Washington DC on Monday to visit the southern border and witness firsthand the record levels of illegal immigration taking place. The invitation comes as Texas has been transporting illegal immigrants by bus to the nation's capital for...
Georgia island slave descendants settle discrimination lawsuit
An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny Hogg Hummock community on Sapelo...
Gay GOP House candidate insists 'new Republican Party' more accepting, working to unite Americans
Corey Gibson, a Republican candidate in the race to represent Washington's 4th Congressional District, says he believes the "new Republican Party" is uniting Americans – no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity. While he has not made it a focus of his campaign, Gibson, speaking in a recent...
Trump-backed Tudor Dixon criticizes Gretchen Whitmer over education policies, damage to students during COVID
EXCLUSIVE - Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is responsible for a decline in the state's education system, due in large part to her strict COVID policies, and for vetoing a number of bills that Dixon said would have helped improve literacy. In an exclusive...
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
Trump refuses to take sides, backing 'ERIC' in Missouri's combustible GOP Senate primary showdown
Former President Donald Trump on Monday backed "ERIC" in Missouri's high profile and combative GOP Senate nomination race, on the eve of the state's primary. After teasing hours earlier that he would be making an endorsement in the race, Trump declined to choose between two of the three front-runners in the primary - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
Manchin's deal with Schumer won't curb inflation warns former Congressional Budget Office director
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III wasn't "tricked" into forging what Democrats claim is counter-inflationary legislation with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, but the bill won't slow inflation, as Manchin believes, a former head of the Congressional Budget Office told Fox News on Monday. "The Senate's moving on to...
Manchin disputes data showing social spending bill would raise taxes on middle class during recession
As the United States enters a recession following two quarters of negative growth, Sen. Joe Manchin is disputing data that shows his bill would raise taxes on the middle class during such the tough economy. "We have to agree to disagree, a difference of opinion," Manchin, D-W.Va., said when asked...
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
US must keep itself 'secure' against Chinese technology: Rep. Matt Rosendale
Fox News contributor Sara Carter interviewed Montana congressman Matt Rosendale about Chinese telecommunications systems being installed near US military bases on "Hannity." MATT ROSENDALE: I am very concerned. Again, it goes back to the monitoring. If they can pick up little pieces of data about when we have movements, where those movements are going, when it's taking place, then that gives them a very big advantage over our own military because we have an arsenal of ICBMs here that we need to protect, especially right now when we see all the chaos that's taking place around the world.
Kentucky flooding: Nonprofit serving hot meals to victims, first responders as death toll climbs
A Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization traveled to eastern Kentucky over the weekend to cook and deliver hot meals to those in need following last week's deadly flash flooding. Mercy Chefs — founded by longtime chef Gary LeBlanc — has been serving millions of chef-prepared meals during national...
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
