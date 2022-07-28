7-year-old girl dies in Smoky Mountain park when tree falls on tent

www.foxnews.com
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
Father of 15 Dies After Being Struck by Lightning During Storm: 'He Was Our Everything,' Says Wife
Daryl Lewis, a beloved Pennsylvania father of 15 and husband, died after being struck by lightning during a storm last week. Lewis, 50, was driving across Ohio with his father and one of his children on July 6 when his truck broke down during a severe storm, reported ABC station WTAE-TV. His wife, Tanya Lewis, told the outlet that he then went outside to try to fix his vehicle "so he could finish his route."
Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In
A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
People
20-Year-Old Aspiring Teacher Dies in 'Tragic' Accident at Tennessee Wagon Event: 'Such a Bright Star'
A Georgia woman known for her "beautiful smile" and "sass" was fatally injured during a wagon event in Tennessee last week, the Dalton Daily Citizen reported. During the event, 20-year-old Breanna Chadwick was struck by a gate after a horse ran into it, the Murray County Fire Department told the outlet.
9-year-old leads rescuers by phone to 3 kids lost on mountain, NY firefighters say
A 9-year-old helped an emergency dispatcher guide rescuers to himself and two other children lost on a mountain near Bleecker, New York, firefighters reported. The children had wandered away from a campsite earlier Sunday, July 10, the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company said in a news release. Firefighters began searching...
10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says
The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
Woman who scared off a grizzly bear on a Montana camping trip was killed when it returned later and attacked her in her sleep, investigation finds
Leah Davis Lokan, 65, was killed by a grizzly bear while camping in Ovando, Montana, last year. An investigation found that Lokan scared off the bear an hour before it came back and killed her. The report said Lokan declined an offer to stay in a hotel after she chased...
Ohio family of 11 awakened in middle of night by stranger telling them their house was on fire
An Ohio woman saved a family of 11 when she knocked on their front door in the middle of the night to let them know their home was on fire. Haily Moss is seen on the Ring security doorbell camera at Josh Ellis and Brittany Downing's home at 1:06 a.m. EST.
Hoover Dam explosion captured in terrifying video in Nevada with tourists heard saying ‘something’s blown up’
THICK black smoke billowing from the Hoover Dam has been captured on video following reports of an explosion at the national monument. Footage posted on social media shows a massive fireball growing at the Nevada landmark on Tuesday morning. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking...
Camel Bites Minnesota Zoo Worker, Drags Him 15 Feet by the Head Before Biting Another Employee
A Minnesota zoo worker is recovering after a camel bit him on the head. Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an animal bite at Hemker Park & Zoo, which is located in the small town of Freeport, near St. Cloud.
Indiana woman's dog pulls strange creature from pool: A 7-inch hairless, bloated groundhog
An Indiana resident reached out on social media for help after finding the body of what appeared to be a cross between a pig and squirrel.
Boy, 17, mauled in shark capital of the world after dozens of attacks and sightings shut down beaches across East Coast
A TEEN boy has suffered a possible shark bite in Florida, reports say. The state, which is known as the shark capital of the world, has seen at least 13 attacks this year, data shows. And, beaches along the East Coast have been forced to close after several sharks were...
Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind
An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
dailyphew.com
Man Finds Neighbor’s Dogs After A Devastating Fire Then Realizes What They’re Protecting
Boise resident Louis Armstrong recently made a trip to Kamiah, Idaho to check on his family’s property after wildfire swept through the area. The fire has destroyed 42 homes and destroyed roughly 300 acres. Fortunately, Armstrong’s home had been spared from the flames but the property and forest surrounding...
Bear dramatically falls from 49-foot-tall tree
A bear in Mexico fell from a 49-foot-tall tree he was stuck in after officials used a tranquilizer to help him down.
Mass drowning horror as young girl among 17 dead after boat capsizes off coast of The Bahamas
AT least 17 people including a child have died after a boat packed with dozens of migrants capsized in rough seas while heading to the US. Rescue teams battled to save those who plunged into the waters off the coast of the Bahamas - and it's feared there may be many still missing.
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash
Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
Extremely Rare and Eerie Footage Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night At Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer.
6-year-old boy dies after getting bitten by rattlesnake while on a family bike ride in Colorado
A six-year-old boy died days after he was bitten by a rattlesnake while on a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, CBS Colorado reports. A father and his two children were taking a water break in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when his 6-year-old son ran ahead and was bitten by the snake, the station reported. The boy died a week later.
