ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Magbanua to be sentenced Friday in murder-for-hire plot

By Julie Montanaro
WCTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wctv.tv

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: LCSO launches Council on Status of Men, Boys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has selected the new point person for their newly created council tasked with addressing the factors behind gun violence and shootings in Leon County. The new Council on the Status of Men and Boys is in response to the sheriff’s...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCTV

Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release. FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Markel
WCTV

Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death

Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County to hold 9/11  Day of Remembrance and Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County will be hosting the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service on August 18. Volunteers will participate in a neighborhood-wide service day performing various home repairs, taking place at the Capital City Estates, which include painting, landscaping and pressure washing, according to a press release.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder For Hire#Violent Crime
WCTV

Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., will be serving 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to giving a false statement to a federal officer, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Criminal conduct by those sworn...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FSU announces initiative with UF to advance pediatric transplant health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new partnership between Florida State University (FSU) and the University of Florida (UF) seeks to better the outcomes for child transplant patients, according to a press released on Monday by FSU. The Center for the Study and Promotion of Communities, Families, and Children at Florida...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FSU
WCTV

Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon. According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m. Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Long missing WWII soldier laid to rest

Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy