Magbanua to be sentenced Friday in murder-for-hire plot

Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
Florida Woman Arrested In “Operation Death Dealer” With Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth
On July 25, 2022, Detectives of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Detectives of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force began Operation “Death Dealer”. According to WCSO, the operation was designed to specifically address the rise in illegal
UPDATE: LCSO launches Council on Status of Men, Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has selected the new point person for their newly created council tasked with addressing the factors behind gun violence and shootings in Leon County. The new Council on the Status of Men and Boys is in response to the sheriff’s...
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
LCSO announces Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of Monday, Royle King is the new Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB). The sheriff and other community leaders introduced King as the group’s new leader at an event Monday morning outside the sheriff’s office. King...
Man arrested after alleged five-hour crime spree in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole two vehicles, tried to push his way into a home, and led law enforcement officers on a chase Monday afternoon, said Taylor County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gina Deeson. According to a news release, the incident began to...
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release. FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested...
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother has been charged in connection with the death of her 11-month-old son who was found dead in a hot car.
Former sheriff’s deputy charged in connection to drug trafficking operation
A former sheriff's deputy in Gadsden County, Florida was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to the Department of Justice.
Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
Leon County to hold 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County will be hosting the 9/11 Day of Remembrance and Service on August 18. Volunteers will participate in a neighborhood-wide service day performing various home repairs, taking place at the Capital City Estates, which include painting, landscaping and pressure washing, according to a press release.
More deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County; one man arrested
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County, according the Chattahoochee Police Department. The news adds to a growing death toll in recent weeks attributed to street drugs laced with the potent killer. In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, police said a...
Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., will be serving 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to giving a false statement to a federal officer, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Criminal conduct by those sworn...
Daycare celebrates would-be first birthday for infant found dead in a hot car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local daycare is celebrating the life of the 11-month-old who was found dead after being left in a hot car. Karohn Jean-Baptiste attended Purposeful Beginnings Learning Center in Tallahassee and he would have turned one on Thursday. Owner and director, Latonya Loggins-Thompson, said the center...
FSU announces initiative with UF to advance pediatric transplant health
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new partnership between Florida State University (FSU) and the University of Florida (UF) seeks to better the outcomes for child transplant patients, according to a press released on Monday by FSU. The Center for the Study and Promotion of Communities, Families, and Children at Florida...
79 years later: Once Unidentified World War II Staff Sergeant is brought home to his family
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A reunion like no other. A once unidentified World War II hero, Staff Sgt. William O Wood’s remains arrived at the Tallahassee airport Friday and was escorted off the plane with honors. And our cameras were there to capture it all. It’s been 79 years...
Residential fire on Chimney Swift Hollow in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a residential fire Friday afternoon. According to TFD, the fire occurred at the 1900 block of Chimney Swift Hollow around 3:45 p.m. Upon TFD’s arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a single-story house.
Long missing WWII soldier laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A long missing World War II soldier was laid to rest at Tallahassee National Cemetery on Monday.
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
