Mexico: New research shows the link between opening schools and falling murder rates

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth
A Chinese booster rocket made an uncontrolled return to Earth on Saturday, leading US officials to chide Beijing for not sharing information about the potentially hazardous object's descent. US Space Command "can confirm the People's Republic of China (PRC) Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx...
How the blue economy will shape the future of Canada's oceans—and its coastal communities
The words "blue economy" will soon shape the future of Canada's oceans, from the fiords and straits of British Columbia to the rugged coastlines of the Atlantic to the vast seascapes of the Arctic. The transformation of Canada's ocean economies will be felt throughout the country and will set an example for nations around the world.
Chinese seafarers were coerced into leaving UK after war, Home Office admits
Chinese seafarers with British wives and children were “coerced” into boats leaving Liverpool after the second world war in a “racially inflected” secret government programme, the Home Office has admitted. After responding to calls to serve in the British merchant navy in the Battle of the...
Sri Lankans bide time as leaders seek fix for economic woes
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans who have endured months of fuel and food shortages are bracing for more pain as a newly installed government scrambles to find solutions to the Indian Ocean nation’s economic emergency. Like many others, fish monger Gamini Mallawarachchi says he is pinning his hopes on President Ranil Wickremesinghe ’s ability to revive the economy and restore stability after months of turmoil and protests. “Things are really, really bad now and my life is almost ruined,” said Mallawarachchi, who has given up on selling fish because he can’t find fuel to get to the village where he used to buy it, and anyway his customers were buying less and less. Mallawarachchi said he views Wickremesinghe his “last hope.”
‘He’s the only American I have a relationship with’: the friendship that survived 40 years of Afghan conflict
In the final days of August 2021, the US completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years. As the Taliban retook control of the country, one Afghan family was forced to make a decision about their future. Four decades before, they had welcomed an American into their family. Now, it...
Paid migrant live-in care workers in London at risk of modern slavery
Paid, migrant, live-in care workers in London are at greater risk of falling victim to modern slavery, according to a new report. The research was conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in collaboration with the University of Nottingham, Focus on Labor Exploitation (FLEX), the Institute of Public Care, Oxford Brookes University and was funded by the charitable foundation, Trust for London.
‘Never give up’: why the world’s struggle against polio is not over
As an eight-year-old, Anita Ghai was buried neck-deep in a mud grave during a solar eclipse, while her mother was pressured to chant verses from Hindu scripture – ostensibly to cure Ghai of polio, which she had contracted at the age of two. “I still carry guilt – for what my mother had to endure because of me,” says Ghai, now 67 and a dean at Delhi’s Ambedkar University.
Recovering biodiversity in Brazil's pioneering Atlantic Forest through conservation and ecological restoration
When managing degraded tropical landscapes to achieve global biodiversity and ecosystem services targets, it is necessary to not only restore new forests but conserve natural remnants of old forests as well finds a new study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology. Researchers at the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR)...
Seedy, not sweet: Ancient melon genome from Libya yields surprising insights into watermelon relative
The oldest known seeds from a watermelon relative, dating back 6,000 years to the Neolithic period, were found during an archaeological dig in Libya. An investigation of these seeds led by biologist Susanne S. Renner at Washington University in St. Louis reveals some surprises about how our ancestors used a predecessor of today's watermelon. These results and two new genomes of ancient seeds are published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution.
New Mexico mammoths among best evidence for early humans in North America
About 37,000 years ago, a mother mammoth and her calf met their end at the hands of human beings. Bones from the butchering site record how humans shaped pieces of their long bones into disposable blades to break down their carcasses, and rendered their fat over a fire. But a key detail sets this site apart from others from this era. It's in New Mexico—a place where most archaeological evidence does not place humans until tens of thousands of years later.
Study shows top 'ingredient' to good-tasting coffee
But is it the type of bean, the way it is grown—or the way it is processed that makes the most of every last drop of coffee?. Researchers recently published a paper about this question in Agrosystems, Geosciences and Environment journal. The journal is a publication of the American Society of Agronomy and the Crop Science Society of America.
