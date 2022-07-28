Mexico: New research shows the link between opening schools and falling murder rates

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans who have endured months of fuel and food shortages are bracing for more pain as a newly installed government scrambles to find solutions to the Indian Ocean nation’s economic emergency. Like many others, fish monger Gamini Mallawarachchi says he is pinning his hopes on President Ranil Wickremesinghe ’s ability to revive the economy and restore stability after months of turmoil and protests. “Things are really, really bad now and my life is almost ruined,” said Mallawarachchi, who has given up on selling fish because he can’t find fuel to get to the village where he used to buy it, and anyway his customers were buying less and less. Mallawarachchi said he views Wickremesinghe his “last hope.”

