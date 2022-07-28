Verizon Starts Selling Xbox Series X Consoles

comicbook.com
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
ComicBook
New Xbox Feature Is Great for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers
A new Xbox feature across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is great for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. With Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate growing in popularity, it's important that Microsoft start improving some of the minor issues with the subscription service. For example, subscribers have been calling for more transparency about how long games are available via the subscription service. Unfortunately, there's still no word of this being improved. That said, a similarly minor, but annoying issue is being resolved.
ComicBook
Steam Gives Away Game With VR Version for Free
Steam is giving away what is essentially two games for no extra cost, it's literally free video games. Steam has a reputation for being one of the best places to play games on PC, largely thanks to its amazing storefront. Not only is it filled with thousands of amazing games, but the store does a pretty good job of discounting them and fairly pricing some of the best games out there. While there are some games that are arguably a bit overpriced (like Call of Duty games from many, many years ago still being $59.99), it's a solid store that is constantly giving its users a great deal. It's been made even better by the release of the Steam Deck, which allows gamers to take their Steam library on the go via a Nintendo Switch-like device.
ComicBook
Here's Your Guide To the New LEGO Sets Launching On August 1, 2022
We have seen some huge LEGO releases so far in 2022, and there are plenty more on the way for August. This includes highly anticipated sets in the LEGO Star Wars, Marvel, and Super Mario lineups. There will also be some standout sets like the Atari 2600, and Lion Knights' Castle. Below you'll find a selection of some of the best new LEGO sets for August 2022 complete with product links. Note that we've included some pre-order options that go beyond August 1st.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Upcoming PS5 Update to Remove Underused Social Feature
A forthcoming update to Sony's PlayStation 5 console will remove a social feature that has essentially not been used by players. Back when the PS5 first launched in 2020, it included a number of new features that weren't seen with the PS4. Some of these features had been highly requested by fans, but others largely went unnoticed. Now, Sony seems to have decided to remove one of these new aspects of the console that no one has found interest in.
ComicBook
New GTA 6 Report Confirms Leak From 2018
A new report associated with GTA 6 seems to have just confirmed a leak associated with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game that came about all the way back in 2018. Even though Rockstar Games only just confirmed earlier this year that it is in the process of making Grand Theft Auto VI, the game itself has been in the works in some capacity for a prolonged period of time. And with that in mind, it sounds like the core of GTA 6 was first being developed as far back as four years ago.
Comments / 0