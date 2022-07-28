ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 person hospitalized after a high-speed crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ1PQ_0gw9zouI00
1 person hospitalized after a high-speed crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report

One person received injuries after a high-speed crash early Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place at Washington Boulevard and Broadway in the Historic South Central Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Angeles [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles; driver sought (Los Angeles, CA)

2 people injured after a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles; driver sought (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday evening, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in South Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash was reported at about 8:00 p.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway near the 105 Freeway [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

13-year-old boy dead, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in Lancaster (Lancaster, CA)

13-year-old boy dead, 2 people injured after a rollover crash in Lancaster (Lancaster, CA)Nationwide Report. A 13-year-old boy lost his life and two others received injuries after a rollover crash Thursday in the Lancaster area. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident was reported at around 11:55 a.m. in the area of state Route 138 and 300th Street West [...]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

12-year-old boy struck by stray bullet in South L.A., police say

A 12-year-old boy was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after he was apparently struck by a stray bullet in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a 12-year-old boy was inside his home when […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

One Airlifted After Reported Drowning In Santa Clarita

One person was airlifted to the hospital after drowning in a Castaic neighborhood Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Friday, first responders received initial reports of a pediatric drowning in the 30000 block of Cartagena Place in Castaic, according to Robert Diaz with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KTLA

These roads are the deadliest in California

California roadways include winding coastal highways, five-lane interstates, and potholed city roads – all dangerous in their own ways. But a recent study sought to determine which stretches of the state's nearly 400,000 miles of road are the most dangerous.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

"I took the risk", Man jumps into action to help save motorcyclist injured in crash on 91 freeway

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A man is being hailed as a hero for rescuing a motorcyclist who was severely injured in a fiery collision on the 91 Freeway in Riverside. The accident, which happened July 27 just before 1 a.m., claimed the life of one person and injured four others. It happened on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren Boulevard and Adams Street.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

Semi Truck Fire Closes 5-14 Freeway Interchange

Newhall Pass, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles City Fire Department along with California Highway Patrol responded to a reported auto fire on the truck route of the 5-14 North interchange in the Newhall Pass on Thursday, July 28, at around 12:10 a.m. When units arrived to the location, they...
NBC Los Angeles

Man Found Dead on Residential Street in Long Beach

A man was discovered dead on a residential street right by a community park in Long Beach, leaving many questions that police are still trying to answer. The area saw lots of police activity early Friday morning, as officers from the Long Beach Police Department set up two different crime scenes: one on Gundry Avenue, where the man was found, and another on Warren Avenue across MacArthur Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy