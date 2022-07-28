GBI arrests three men in July 23 shooting in East Dublin

www.13wmaz.com
valdostatoday.com
New details into the death of a Sparta woman
SPARTA – The GBI released new details into the death of Brianna Grier who fell out of a Hancock County patrol car. As the death investigation of Brianna Grier continues, the GBI is releasing new details based on recent findings. Agents have concluded that the rear passenger side door of the patrol car, near where Grier was sitting, was never closed. Agents conducted numerous interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos, and conducted exhaustive mechanical tests on the patrol car. Automotive experts and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted with tests to determine if there were possible mechanical malfunctions. In conjunction with these investigative acts, GBI agents concluded that Grier was placed in the backseat of the patrol car, handcuffed in the front of her body with no seatbelt.
valdostatoday.com
Argument over missing dog results in shooting death
METTER – A Metter, GA man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a 15 year old over a dispute about a missing dog. Michael Mincy, age 34, of Metter, Georgia has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. Mincy has been booked into the Candler County Jail.
wgxa.tv
GBI: 3 in custody for shooting of man in East Dublin
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced three arrests in the shooting of a man in Dublin. According to the GBI, 42-year-old Brian Williams, 46-year-old Lee Voneric Mack, and 47-year-old Leroy Mack, Jr. were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday. All three are charged with aggravated assault...
GBI investigating death of a Peach County inmate
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into how a Peach County inmate died in his cell, according to Sheriff Terry Deese. Coroner Kerry Rooks says 37-year-old Maurice Campbell was pronounced dead at 8:30 Sunday morning. Deese says Campbell had been in the Peach County...
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
One deputy was shot Monday morning while delivering paperwork, Wayne County officials said.
No one hurt in house fire on Hawkinsville road
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews are on scene investigating a house fire on Hawkinsville Road across from Barnes Road on highway 247. Fire Captain Gregory Beni says the home is vacant and no one was there when the fire started. The home has no utilities connected and firefighters are still investigating the cause.
Unborn child dead and more injured after crash in Laurens County on I-16
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman has lost her child and more are injured after a car crash in Laurens County on Saturday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 20 Dublin responded to the crash around 8:54 a.m. on Georgia highway 19 at I-16 in Laurens County.
WMAZ
Lanes blocked after fatal car crash in Dooly County
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers can expect delays after a fatal crash in Dooly County Monday morning. According to a tweet from GDOT West Central, a fatal accident has all lanes blocked. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Georgia highway 90 and Main Street. They say it...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
41nbc.com
Warner Robins teen shot by cousin
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A 15-year-old boy from warner robins is undergoing surgery after being shot in the chest. The Warner robins Police Department says the shooting happened on Laura Avenue, and that a stolen firearm from Bibb county is involved. A 16-year-old boy, who is allegedly the cousin...
wgxa.tv
2 brothers shot outside Macon barbershop, 1 dies at the scene
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in front of a barbershop. The sheriff's office states that the incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 12:13 a.m. Friday. When deputies responded to the scene, they discovered the deceased body of 38-year-old...
Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on. In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her. "Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia,...
wgxa.tv
Man convicted of murder for 2018 West Macon shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man has been convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting that happened on Hillcrest Avenue back in May of 2018. : Man indicted for May 2018 north Macon murder. Sellers Bell,...
Man found dead in car in north Macon
MACON, Ga. — A homeless man was found dead inside a car off Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in north Macon Friday. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones identified him as Donnie Pierce, age 41. He says Pierce was last seen on Wednesday. A friend had let him sleep in her...
41nbc.com
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning barbershop shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— One man is dead and another injured after a shooting this morning just after midnight in front of the Next Level Kuts , located at 856 PioNono Avenue. Two men were shot in front of the barbershop. The first victim, 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III was...
wgxa.tv
Second victim dies after June shooting at abandoned home in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say that a 23-year-old man who was shot along with three other victims in an incident back in June has died from medical complications. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Jarvis Devon Hill showed up at a local hospital around 1 a.m....
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Body of deceased man found in car in Macon Kroger parking lot
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities responded to a Macon Kroger shopping plaza on Friday after the body of a deceased man was discovered. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the victim, 41-year-old Donnie Pierce, was found in a car. Jones says Pierce was homeless, is from Houston County, and...
Georgia man called bomb threat to avoid work, ordered to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution
SAVANNAH, Ga — A Georgia man has been ordered to repay the enormous cost of shutting down his job with a fake bomb threat. Elliott Sherman, “Amir Turner,” 23, of Vidalia, was fired, arrested and now owes nearly $40,000 after he called in a workplace bomb threat to get out of work on Sept. 11, 2021.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.
