Kathleen McClory Floyd, of Lakeland, Florida, died surrounded by the warmth of her loving children, on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia and attended Immaculata College. Kathleen demonstrated that, in addition to her fiery wit, humor, and her stunningly good looks, she was also a gifted intellectual and a first-class athlete, serving as a point guard on the college basketball team. She was the perfect package of a human being, wrapped in short blonde hair, dotted with bright ocean blue eyes. Frederick Floyd met his wife on the shore at Sea Isle City by walking Kathleen’s mother home from Mass each day. Kathleen and Fred fell in love immediately. The two built a family and a home together, scattering a lifetime of memories across the Eastern Seaboard and raising their nine children in the cities of Moorestown, New Jersey, and Lakeland, Florida.

