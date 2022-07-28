Lynchburg General Hospital is ranked seventh in Virginia

wset.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Making Magic Out of Thin Air is coming to LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Related
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
wallstreetwindow.com
At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming – Alec MacGillis
At Liberty University, Veterans’ Complaints Keep Coming. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When an Army veteran was looking for somewhere to get an online aviation degree a couple of years ago...
Rape victim outraged suspect isn't required to have an HIV test
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Virginia farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved
VARINA, Virginia — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts. The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
WSET
Gleaning for World holding collection for Kentucky flooding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Concord organization is working to help folks as they pick up the pieces from the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Gleaning for the World is hosting a collection to help families and residents recover. The organization is taking non-perishable food, personal care items, and...
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 21,350 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees
Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt. Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Charlotte Co. crash leads to Roanoke man’s death; fatigue possible factor
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway following the death of a Roanoke driver who crashed in Charlotte County in late July. At approximately 7:08 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, Virginia State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street, about a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road. According […]
WHSV
Tractor accident in Staunton leaves man dead
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Around 6:40, Friday night, the Augusta County Sheriff’s responded to a tractor accident on Sleepy Hollow Trail in Staunton where 81-year old Warren Makenzie was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release. The Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators believe Makenzie “got off his...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 55 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 55 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man identified as victim in Charlotte County crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim in a crash in Charlotte County. Willis M. Muska, 76, died after being taken to a hospital. The morning of July 24, Virginia State Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Drakes Main Street. a mile south of Westpoint Stevens Road.
WSET
Where your lottery ticket dollars go when you don't win in Va., DC, and Md.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A steady stream of customers poured into the K-1 convenience store in Arlington Friday night with dollar signs on their minds. Customer Mike Patrick said, "I don’t normally play but I got a ticket today because the jackpot is so big.”. Friday's Mega Millions...
WSET
Horizon Behavioral Health awarded $1.9 million grant to help homeless adolescents
(WSET) — Horizon Behavioral Health received nearly a $2 million dollar grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for a program helping young adults with homelessness. It will place 18 to 25-year-olds struggling with addiction or mental health in the Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, and Lynchburg...
NBC 29 News
After fentanyl took their child’s life, Charlottesville parents are fighting for change
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voices for the Voiceless held an event to create awareness about the dangers of fentanyl on Saturday, July 30. The Green family sponsored this event. They lost their son to a fentanyl overdose, and hope these events can help advocate for the passing of Virginia House Bill No. 1356.
WSET
Charlotte County crash kills 1
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash on July 24 killed a 76-year-old man early in the morning in what Virginia State Police say was a single-vehicle incident. According to VSP, Willis Muska was driving a Subaru Outback on Drakes Main Street when he ran off the road and struck a mailbox and a tree.
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
