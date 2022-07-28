Fernando Alonso Set To Sign 2-Year Extension With Alpine After Hungarian Grand Prix - Report

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniil Kvyat spent nearly two years waiting anxiously to race again. After being relegated to reserve driver for last year’s Formula One season, he watched helplessly as his team withdrew from the world endurance series in March when the governing body imposed sanctions against Russians because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, the ,28-year-old with three F1 podium finishes will finally take the green flag — as the first Russian to start a Cup race. He’ll start 36th alongside Erik Jones on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. “I was very excited to get in the car here,” a relieved Kvyat said Saturday. “For me, it was like when the car started, ‘I was like, yes, we’re going on track. Finally, we’re going racing.’ Yes, this is really cool, so yeah, very, very excited.”

