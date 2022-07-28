Fernando Alonso Set To Sign 2-Year Extension With Alpine After Hungarian Grand Prix - Report

www.sportbible.com
Michael Schumacher’s Wife Breaks Down In Tears And Admits F1 Hero ‘Is Different Now’
Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna broke down in tears while accepting an award on behalf of her husband this week after admitting that he is 'different now'. Schumacher is regarded as one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time, winning 91 Grand Prix’s and notching up seven world championship titles throughout his glittering career.
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Couldn’t Match George Russell’s Pole
George Russell surprised F1 fans as he took a pole for Mercedes who have been struggling so far this season. But in contrast, Lewis Hamilton will be starting from P7 on the grid after a disappointing qualifying a the Hungarian Grand Prix. It’s now been revealed that he had issues with his car, which resulted in the poor pace.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams Ferrari As F1 Team Embarrasses Itself During Hungarian GP
Jeremy Clarkson has slammed Ferrari on Twitter as the team’s strategists once again embarrass themselves during the Hungarian Grand Prix this Sunday. Charles Leclerc was looking like he had the pace to potentially take a win this weekend as his Ferrari proves to have the downforce to put some solid laps in at the Hungaroring. But once again, Ferrari let their driver down as they pulled Leclerc in to swap his tyres for hards – a tyre that was proven only moments ago by Alpine to be rubbish.
Hungarian Grand Prix: Red Bull and Porsche could work together - Christian Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that the team could join forces with Porsche in Formula 1 in the future. Horner said Red Bull had "healthy dialogue" with Porsche but there were "some major caveats we need to get past before things get near progression". These focus on...
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Horror crash at track cycling sees Matt Walls fly into crowd
A horror crash took place on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games track cycling event, causing Matt Walls to fly into the crowd. A massive pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark occurred during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of Birmingham 2022. Walls, who required medical attention and was later taken to hospital, was confirmed by Team England late on Sunday to be “alert and talking, as he has been throughout”.Matt Bostock of the Isle of Man was also involved in the accident, and was taken away on a stretcher to a round...
Formula 1: The first confirmed driver change for 2023
Sebastian Vettel’s retirement ensures that a driver not currently competing in Formula 1 will get the opportunity to do so in 2023. Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that his 15th full season in the sport and second with Aston Martin will be his last, as he has decided that it is time to move on after 2022.
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Max Verstappen Wins F1 Hungarian GP as Mistakes Plague Ferrari
Once again, Ferrari's tire mismanagement cost Leclerc a potential podium finish.
George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’
George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in...
Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — George Russell stole the show Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix by earning his first career pole and first of the season for Mercedes — on the same day F1 champion and current points leader Max Verstappen qualified a season-worst 10th. Russell screamed in...
Team News: Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano (Pre-Season) — Cristiano Ronaldo Returns & Lisandro Martinez Debut
Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new season and Erik ten Hag's side will have a major reshuffling following their loss against Atletico Madrid. The Reds were on the losing side for the first time under the new manager in...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
Cup Series welcomes Russian driver's return to racing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniil Kvyat spent nearly two years waiting anxiously to race again. After being relegated to reserve driver for last year’s Formula One season, he watched helplessly as his team withdrew from the world endurance series in March when the governing body imposed sanctions against Russians because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, the ,28-year-old with three F1 podium finishes will finally take the green flag — as the first Russian to start a Cup race. He’ll start 36th alongside Erik Jones on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. “I was very excited to get in the car here,” a relieved Kvyat said Saturday. “For me, it was like when the car started, ‘I was like, yes, we’re going on track. Finally, we’re going racing.’ Yes, this is really cool, so yeah, very, very excited.”
Max Verstappen Slams Fans for Burning Hamilton Merch Following Hungary Win
The incident comes weeks after allegations of racist, homophobic and sexist abuse were made at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Gabriel Slonina Signs Six-Year Chelsea Contract After Completing Medical Ahead Of $15 Million Move
Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has signed a six-year deal to join the Blues after completing his medical, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the move. The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Thomas Tuchel’s side this summer and it appears that the Blues have finally got their man.
