Arlington, TX

First Look: Best pics from first day of Cowboys training camp

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEQfM_0gw9xKh200

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off training camp with their first practice, and the cameras were clicking and rolling immediately. We’ve already posted a series of videos that captured much of the action in real time, but what’s a milestone event without things being captured in stills?

Take a look at the best pics captured from the first day of 2022 practice, from stars like Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott to down-roster guys hoping to claim a spot on the 53-man roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luiUC_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vaf94_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYrSf_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8yjt_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFMbI_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KviRx_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13L8xD_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKwAA_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDlfz_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VId5j_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BKo62_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00er91_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2O9v_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HagN_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ygip_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hCvOF_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVdNA_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22deSn_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aauY2_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4mik_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nwKL_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Er82j_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEPH7_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vRj2I_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqJDJ_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXvr5_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttmkY_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ewdiR_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ojgea_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZFQc_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06N93w_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTfvm_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15tHaN_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gqg6G_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xk7SX_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWxx3_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiZWc_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcTx6_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOTQ4_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEDQa_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kA8d_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQasH_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SB5Z6_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qU1se_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DuZxA_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6P3p_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siIkd_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kKQe_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xb9vi_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgu3i_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmbi9_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amnj8_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uaQ4_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqsPx_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAKeS_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sD1nP_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20PloB_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3jzD_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXBQs_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgTZo_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdfEW_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuVWv_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDo1i_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THPzp_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qIjWK_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159w3y_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCBhG_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbO7x_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8L1D_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1R8w_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKv53_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRF4n_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FovFP_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z03Wo_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LjExI_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eM5CE_0gw9xKh200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSelO_0gw9xKh200

