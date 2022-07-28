Grant Funds New Plant-Based Eatery At Southern Adventist University

www.chattanoogapulse.com
White Oak Bicycle Cooperative Celebrates Anniversary With Bicycle Donation Drive
Thursday, August 18th, will mark the second anniversary of White Oak Bicycle Cooperative (WOBC) providing service to the local community. WOBC is a volunteer-run, non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to bicycles and bicycle repair services for those in need. WOBC plans to celebrate the anniversary by partnering with Clever Alehouse and host a Bicycle Donation Drive on Saturday, August 20th.
Splash Summer Arts Festival Set For Saturday, August 20 In Miller Park
SPLASH Youth Arts Workshop, a nonprofit that provides year-round art workshops to Chattanooga youth at no charge, is hosting a Summer Arts Festival on Saturday, August 20 from 10 am - 3 pm in Miller Park. This family-friendly festival is free and will feature live music performances, amazing food, and...
Chattanooga Writer's Guild Presents July Writing Contest Winner: G.N. Zaccaria
We are excited to announce the winner of the July 2022 Chattanooga Writers’ Guild Monthly Contest is G.N. Zaccaria with the submission “The Track Nine Beam”. G.N. Zaccaria is a fiction-writer, playwright, artist and performer. He holds a B.F.A. from the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is a long-term member of the Atlanta Writers Club, PenAmerica, The Dramatists Guild and Working Title Playwrights.
WATE
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
The Heard Strives To Educate, Empower, And Advocate For Marginalized Girls And Women
The Heard has been active in Chattanooga since 2018, working hard to educate, empower, and advocate for marginalized girls and women affected by trauma. The Heard specializes in giving women a platform to share their stories of abuse, to bring awareness and prevention of domestic violence. They have a Facebook...
WAFF
What’s under the sea in Tennessee?
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you now what’s under the sea in Tennessee?. The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga is in the middle of a very busy summer with new exhibits and even some new fins!. Just in time for Shark Week, three endangered Short-tail Nurse Shark pups...
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month
A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week. Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.
WATE
Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
Harbin Clinic Husband and Wife Physicians lead “Walk and Talk”
Harbin Clinic husband and wife physicians, pulmonologist Dr. Harsha Banavasi and internal medicine physician Dr. Anandita Arora, are excited to lead the upcoming TRED of Rome/Floyd County’s Walk & Talk on Saturday, July 30th. The scenic walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Truist Bank parking lot on 100 East Second Ave., Rome, GA. The event is free and open to the public.
200 new jobs coming to Bradley County with planned expansion of Wacker plant in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — 200 new jobs are coming to Bradley County, thanks to a planned expansion of the Wacker polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee state officials announced Wednesday morning. The plant will add new silicone production facilities on its already existing site, according to Tennessee Department of Economic and...
Local Gas Prices Continue To Fall, Dropping Another 13 Cents Per Gallon In The Past Week
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 66.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year...
TDOT Continues Concrete Rehabilitation On I-75 Beginning This Tuesdday
As part of the project to repair damaged concrete slabs, perform bridge repairs, and install new pavement markings, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews must implement lane closures on I-75 in both directions. Beginning Tuesday, August 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET, I-75 will be reduced to two lanes in each...
WDEF
Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
WTVCFOX
Truck bursts into flames on Highway 58 in Chattanooga Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a lot worse. A man was driving his truck on Highway 58 near Harrison Bay State Park when it suddenly caught fire. Our crews were on the scene while firefighters with the Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department battled the flames. The road...
beckersdental.com
Tennessee dentist to pay $1.5M to settle improper billing allegations
A Tennessee dentist has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle allegations that he submitted false claims for dental services to TennCare, the state's Medicaid program. TennCare requires dentists to get approval before billing for dental services as part of a credentialing process that ensures Medicaid patients receive care from competent providers, according to a July 26 news release from the Justice Department.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests July 25-31
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
3 people injured this evening in second shooting of the day
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating their second shooting of the day. This time three victims were shot on Wisdom Street in East Chattanooga. All three went to the hospital, but police describe the wounds as non-life-threatening. Witnesses say a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing.
