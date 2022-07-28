Leicester City Respond To Chelsea's Interest In Wesley Fofana As Barcelona Close In On Jules Kounde

www.sportbible.com
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
Jurgen Klopp Congratulates Pep Guardiola And Manchester City On "Deserved" Premier League Title Win
When Pep Guardiola’s appointment as Manchester City manager was confirmed in early 2016, there was certainly no shortage of sceptics. Many believed that the Catalan boss' technical style of play would be a disaster waiting to happen in a division as physically demanding as the Premier League. The doubters...
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Pep Guardiola Delivers Verdict On Erling Haaland Performance In Liverpool Defeat
Pep Guardiola praised Erling Haaland's showings in Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Community Shield at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening. The Premier League champions were handed their second Community Shield loss in 12 months as goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez led Jurgen Klopp's side to glory.
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Fans Are Adamant That Martin Tyler’s Commentary Ruined Darwin Nunez’s Goal Against Manchester City
Legendary commentator Martin Tyler is the subject of criticism after the way he described Darwin Nunez’s goal against Manchester City. Liverpool got their season off to the perfect start after clinching the FA Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday. In what was a much anticipated...
Arsenal Women Centre In England Euro 2022 Victory
Arsenal have found themselves at the heart of international success, not for the first time in the club's history, with the victory of England women’s this evening. After a gruelling 120 minutes against a Germany side that were pre-match favourites by all accounts, England ran out 2-1 winners, courtesy of a 110th minute winner by Kelly.
Thomas Frank Reveals Why They "Can't Replace" Christian Eriksen At Brentford After Manchester United Transfer
Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes it will be “impossible” for Brentford to replace someone of the quality of Christian Eriksen after the Danish superstar’s move to Manchester United. The 30-year-old midfielder chose Manchester United and signed a three-year-deal with them despite having an extension offer from Brentford...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
"I Want To" - £29M Liverpool Star Breaks Silence On His Future
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has spoken out about his future following relentless speculation he is being targeted by Juventus. Speaking to TNT Brasil (via Liverpool Echo) after the Red’s Community Shield triumph yesterday, Firmino asserted “I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
Player Ratings: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (FA Community Shield)
Manchester City fell to a defeat in the Community Shield, despite a drastically improved second-half performance. City were slow to come out of the gates, conceding to a long-range effort from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Pep Guardiola’s men looked much better after the break, particularly when new signing Julián Álvarez was introduced...
Inter Milan Set Chelsea Asking Price For Denzel Dumfries After Rejecting Initial Offer
Inter Milan will not accept anything less than €35-40 million for Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries amid Chelsea interest, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel is still keen to make more moves in the summer transfer window to help bolster his defence for the upcoming season. The Blues have lost both...
Leicester City Interested In Chelsea Defender If Wesley Fofana Talks Progress Amid £80 Million Valuation
Both Chelsea and Leicester City are keen on signing each other’s defenders - Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill - this summer but any potential deals are far from complete, according to reports. Chelsea’s defensive crisis is still trying to be solved this summer, the Blues have had multiple targets...
