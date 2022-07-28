Is Josh Naylor the most clutch late-inning power hitter in Cleveland since Jim Thome? (Podcast)

www.cleveland.com
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, left fielder Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later Monday, the Red Sox acquired left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. The 35-year-old Diekman is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot-4 Diekman is particularly tough on left-handed batters, holding them to a .188 batting average this year. “I know he can be very nasty,” manager Tony La Russa said after the White Sox lost 2-1 to Kansas City on Monday night to drop back to .500 (51-51) “So he’ll help us.”
NL Central-leading Brewers acquire reliever Bush from Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever and former No. 1 overall draft pick Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers on Monday night for infielder Mark Mathias and a top pitching prospect. Bush is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 40 games this season, including five starting in an opener role. He hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances. He was acquired to help fortify the Brewers’ bullpen on the same day they traded All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego for reliever Taylor Rogers and three other players. The 36-year-old Bush has spent all five of his big league seasons with the Rangers (2016-18, 2021-22). He was the first pick in the 2004 draft as a shortstop by San Diego. In his 180 big league games as a pitcher, he is 12-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings
Turner, Muncy power Dodgers to 8-2 win over Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner homered to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, Max Muncy also went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 Monday night. Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in six games to improve to 23-5 since June 30. Wilmer Flores hit his team-leading 16th homer for the Giants, who are 3-9 since the All-Star break after winning five of their previous six. Turner had a sacrifice fly, Freeman hit an RBI single and Will Smith added a run-scoring double off Giants starter Logan Webb (9-5) in a three-run third in which Los Angeles broke open a 2-1 game. Smith had another RBI double in the sixth to push Los Angeles’ lead to 6-1.
Urshela hits 2-run HR in 10th, Twins rally past Tigers 5-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela went right back to work after his wife delivered their new daughter and gave the Minnesota Twins a critical comeback victory with the first game-ending home run of his career. The injury-depleted Twins badly needed the jolt. Urshela’s two-run homer in the 10th inning...
Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger is starting to pitch like the guy who excited the Padres’ brass enough to trade for him during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Clevinger tossed seven impressive innings and Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game to help San Diego beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for just the fourth time in 12 games against the pesky Rockies this season. The Padres acquired Clevinger from Cleveland late in the 2020 season, hoping he’d help them make a deep playoff run. Instead, he injured his elbow during his final regular-season start, missed the first-round series against St. Louis and was forced out of the Division Series opener against the Dodgers in the second inning. He had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2021.
