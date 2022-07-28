ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County COVID-19 update

By Pat Giblin
CHENANGO, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Chenango County Weekly Wastewater Surveillance Data Report showed a slight increase in SARS-CoV-2 levels over the past two weeks.

According to the CDC, the risk level for COVID-19 in Chenango County remains low, but it is important for residents to be aware that the virus is still circulating.

The Chenango County Health Department says, “There are many counties downstate that are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases.  Some are recommending more personal protective measures and prevention strategies.  We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 trend carefully.”

